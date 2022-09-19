‘Like a drug’: Jets veteran QB Joe Flacco, 37, opens up on epic 30-31 win against Cleveland Browns 

The Cleveland Browns were moments away from their first 2-0 start in 29 years before blowing a two-touchdown lead in the final 1:55 and losing 31-30 to the New York Jets and Joe Flacco on Sunday.

The 37-year-old quarterback fired a 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Garret Wilson with 22 seconds left on the clock.

Cleveland’s defense had a major breakdown less than a minute earlier when Jets wide receiver Corey Davis got behind the secondary and caught a 66-yard touchdown pass from Flacco to pull the Jets within 30-24 and give them hope.

“Just a calming force,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said of his veteran field general. ‘He’s been in a lot of these situations and led a bunch of young men. I thought he was cool, calm, got the ball where it needed to go and they left the door open just a crack.

Joe Flacco threw two touchdown passes in the final 1:22 of Q4 against the Browns on Sunday

The former Baltimore Ravens quarterback started for the Jets for the first time on Sunday this year

From being MVP in Super Bowl XLVIII with the Baltimore Ravens to having to warm the benches of three teams in as many years recently, Flacco has had to bide his time to stamp his impact on an NFL game as a starter once again , just like in the good old days.

He was one of the last Jets players to leave First Energy Stadium on Sunday, and just as he was heading toward the entrance to the away team’s locker room, he bumped into head coach Robert Saleh and Woody Johnson, who he was celebrating with.

‘HELL YES!’ shouted Flacco, who is also nicknamed ‘Cool Joe’ by teammates for his laid-back nature and ease before big games.

“Winning in the NFL is like a drug,” the former Broncos, Ravens and Eagles player shared. New York Post in an interview after the game. ‘Not that I have experience with drugs, but it’s addictive. It is a powerful thing. This is my seventh start for the Jets and my first win. See that ball right there? I kept it.’

Flacco decided to keep Sunday’s game ball after he pointed its direction in the locker room as he wanted a souvenir to remember the epic comeback.

“I took that last knee and I wanted to keep that ball,” the 37-year-old quarterback told The Post. ‘It means a lot. This team has been through a lot and I feel like I’ve been here for a good part of it and it feels good.’

Flacco added that he couldn’t remember the last time he made an NFL start, saying “just that it was in Denver.”

Jets receiver Garrett Wilson caught a 15-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left from Flacco

A Cleveland Browns fan reacts late in the fourth quarter after his team blew a 30-24 lead

That moment was about three years ago, on October 13, 2019, when the Broncos cruised to a 16-0 victory against the Tennessee Titans. That day, Flacco recorded 18 of 28 for 177 yards with no touchdown passes and one interception.

From that point on, ‘Cool Joe’ lost the next eight games he started for the Broncos before losing in all six games he started for the Jets. In 2019, Flacco was 2-12 as a starter and 6-17 in 2018 during his final season with the Ravens.

Now, however, Flacco hopes the Jets can build on their 1-1 league start while providing a calming influence as the starting quarterback while Zach Wilson remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

“When I threw the ball, I looked and saw nobody was near him,” Flacco said of his 66-yard pass to wide receiver Corey Davis with a little more than a minute left in the fourth quarter.

”It was really strange because of how quiet it got here. That’s something I’ve never heard before. It was so loud and all of a sudden it was quiet, he added, talking about the energy at First Energy Stadium.

According to ESPN Statistically, teams had won 2,229 consecutive games when they led by at least 13 points in the final two minutes — a stat the Browns don’t want to look at.

The last team to blow that kind of lead was the Browns in the 2001 season against the Bears.

“When (offensive coordinator) Mike (LaFleur) called the play, I had a smile inside,” Flacco said of his 66-yard game-winning touchdown pass. “Their safeties were playing pretty soft, so I had to find a window to get it to him.”

Jacoby Brissett (left) and Flacco (right) of the Jets shake hands after Sunday’s comeback victory

Greg Zuerlein made the decisive extra point to make it 31-30.

Cleveland had one last chance, but Jacoby Brissett, who had injured his left ankle in the fourth, was intercepted by Ashtyn Davis with 6 seconds left.

It was a demoralizing loss for the Browns, who were on the verge of going 2-0 for the first time since 1993 when Bill Belichick was their coach.

“This league is fun,” Brissett said. ‘This one was tough. It just goes to show you can’t take anything in this league for granted. Not even talking about the end of the game, a lot of plays early, miscues and things of that nature.’

Brissett, who started while Deshaun Watson is serving his 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, threw a TD pass to Amari Cooper and finished 22 of 27 for 229 yards.

Zuerlein’s 57-yard field goal with 14:19 left tied it at 17 for the Jets. The sack matched the longest in franchise history by Chandler Catanzaro against the Browns in 2017.