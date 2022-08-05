Lightyear will NOT screen on Disney+ streaming service in the Middle East over gay kiss scene

Disney+ Middle East won’t add Pixar’s new movie Lightyear to its library after they found the movie’s gay kiss too culturally sensitive for their audiences.

Lightyear also failed to reach other major screens in the Middle East, such as the United Arab Emirates, which decided the film could not be shown “because of the violation of the country’s media content standards,” according to the Media Country Regulatory Office. Ministry of Youth and Culture.

“The office confirms that all films shown in cinemas across the country are subject to follow-up and evaluation to the public before the date of screening, to ensure the safety of the content distributed according to the appropriate age rating,” it said. they.

Fourteen Muslim-majority countries have banned the Disney movie because of the lesbian kiss.

The tweet featured an image of the movie’s poster featuring the profile picture of its main character, Buzz Lightyear, with a ‘no’ symbol over it in red.

The disappointing opening came after controversy over Disney’s decision to include a short kiss between a lesbian couple in the film and replace conservative star Tim Allen with Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear.

Banned: After the gay kiss was reinstated in Lightyear, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia banned the animated blockbuster, and Disney+ Middle East will not add the film to its library

Some countries, such as Malaysia, told Disney that they would release the film if the company made certain cuts to the films, such as the LGBT scenes.

Disney refused most of these requests and chose not to release the film in theaters at all.

Depicting the origins of the beloved Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear, Lightyear flopped over its opening weekend in the United States, earning just $51.7 million after weeks of controversy.

Don’t hold back: Tim Allen has slammed the Toy Story spin-off film Lightyear after the conservative star was replaced

Interesting: Chris Evans took on the role of Buzz Lightyear in the prequel to the original story, as he is depicted with a statue of the character in London earlier this month

Actor Tim Allen, who voiced Buzz Lightyear in the first four Toy Story movies, was cut from the latest film in favor of Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in many Marvel movies.

Allen voiced Buzz Lightyear alongside Tom Hanks, who voiced cowboy Woody in the 1995 Pixar film Toy Story, which grossed $373 million at the box office and has since become one of the most beloved animated films of all time.

He went on to play the part in several sequels and animated shorts, not voicing the animated astro toy until 2019 in Toy Story 4.

Many Toy Story fans had speculated whether Allen’s replacement with Chris Evans in the prequel was a politically motivated decision based on Allen’s support of the Republican Party.

“This is like 1930s Germany. I do not know what happened. If you’re not part of the group, “You know what we believe is right,” I say, “Well, I might have a problem with that.” I’m a comedian, I like to go both ways.’

He added: “I literally don’t preach anything. What I’ve done is I just haven’t joined, as I call it, the “we culture.” I don’t tell anyone else how to live. I do not like that.’

