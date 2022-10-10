Lightning suspend Ian Cole as NHL opens investigation into sexual assault allegations

Editor’s Note: The following story is about sexual assault and may be disturbing to some readers.



If you or someone you know needs support, those in Canada can find province-specific centers, crisis lines and services here. A list of resources and references for survivors and their loved ones can be found for readers in America here.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have suspended Ian Cole after assault and grooming allegations were leveled against the defender in a statement posted on Twitter on Friday.

The Lighting says Cole will remain suspended “pending the results of an investigation” led by the NHL. The team said it is “fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation” and declined to comment further.

“Our organization takes these allegations very seriously,” the Lightning statement said.

Twitter user Emily_Smith3333 accused Cole of grooming and sexually abusing them in a statement posted Friday. The statement doesn’t say when or where the alleged assault took place, but Emily_Smith3333 says they were in high school and Cole was an active NHL player at the time.

Cole has not yet publicly commented on the allegations. Cole joined the Lightning this summer on a one-year free agency contract. The 33-year-old is entering his 13th season in the NHL, having previously played for the Blues, Penguins, Avalanche, Blue Jackets, Wild and Hurricanes.