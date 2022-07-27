Lightning strikes kill TWENTY people in 24 hours in India

Lightning strikes killed 20 people in just 24 hours in eight districts of India.

The eastern Indian state of Bihar has been hit by the thunderstorms and more thunderstorms are forecast in the northern parts of the state today and tomorrow.

The state’s chief minister, Nitish Kumar, is asking residents to follow the advice of the disaster management authorities.

At the beginning of the monsoon season, hundreds of people in India are killed each year by thunderstorms, which relieve the summer heat over the North Indian plains.

According to figures from the TV channel, nearly 3,000 people were killed by lightning in 2019 Al Jazeera.

The year before, the southern state of Andhra Pradesh recorded a staggering 36,749 lightning strikes in just 13 hours, the BBC reported.

Mr Kumar has announced that 400,000 rupees (£4,154) will be given as compensation to families of those who have died, according to the Times of India.

He has also ordered state officials to install lightning rods — which prevent lightning from striking anything and instead direct the electricity to the ground where it is harmlessly dispersed.

Lightning strikes are increasing dramatically in India, and the country has recorded more than 18 million of them between April 2020 and March 2021, according to the Climate Resilient Observing Systems Promotion Council.