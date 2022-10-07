Lightning Ridge tourist attraction operator admits to murdering mother-of-four Christine Neilan

39-year-old Christine Neilan died of a gunshot wound to the head

Vittorio Stefanato admits to murdering a woman in Lightning Ridge in 2020

An elderly man who ran an outback castle has admitted murdering a mother-of-four in a NSW opal mining town.

Vittorio Stefanato appeared via video link in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday, where he repeated his guilty plea to the murder of 39-year-old Christine Neilan on January 8, 2020 at Lightning Ridge.

Her body was found the following day in bushland near the tourist site, where an autopsy revealed she died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Mrs Neilan was last seen walking without her dog Sooky a day before her body was found – an unusual occurrence as she and her beloved white dog were practically inseparable.

She had moved to Lightning Ridge with her mother in late 2019, just months before her death.

Judge Helen Wilson convicted Stefanato of murder with her sentencing hearing due to take place on February 10 in Dubbo.

Stefanato, known locally as ‘Amigo’, had moved to the opal mining town from Italy in 1973.

The former miner began hand-building his castle – which is now listed – from local stones in 1981 and completed the project 20 years later.

The site – originally built as a private residence – is now a popular tourist attraction, which has been featured on Better Homes and Gardens.

‘Amigo’s Castle’ – which has a 4.5 rating on Trip Advisor – won the company’s Travelers’ Choice for 2021.

Pictures posted online show signs posted around the red brick fortress urging trespassers to stay away, with one reading: “Beware of electric lazer [sic] beams activated at night, 380 volts’.