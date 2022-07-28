Lightning kills FORTY-NINE people in a week in India

Lightning in India has killed 49 people this week during the monsoon season.

Four ranchers from the same family died in a single storm after being struck by lightning that instantly killed them and three others as they took shelter under trees during a massive downpour near Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh state.

India’s monsoon season runs from June to September and the high death toll has forced the government to issue new guidelines on how people can protect themselves during a thunderstorm.

A North Indian state government spokesman, Shishir Singh, said: “People die more from lightning than from rain-related incidents, although this is the time when people (usually) die from flooding or other rain-related incidents.”

A woman wades through a swampy street during heavy rainfall in India’s Jammu, today during the monsoon season

Residents wade through flooded street after heavy rain yesterday in Hyderabad

Storms in Uttar Pradesh killed seven farmers in a village who had cried under trees during massive downpours

Colonel Sanjay Srivastava, who works with the Indian Meteorological Department, said lightning has killed nearly 750 people across India since April.

That includes 20 people who died in eastern Bihar state in the past two days and 16 in central India’s Madhya Pradesh state earlier this month.

More than 200 people have died in torrential downpours and mudslides in the Indian states of Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim, while 42 people have died in Bangladesh since May 17.

Hundreds of thousands of people are displaced during the monsoon season.

Sunita Narain, director-general of the Center for Science and the Environment, said global warming is playing a role in the rising number of lightning strikes.

A temperature increase of one degree Celsius increases lightning by 12 times.

Colonel Srivastava said deforestation, the depletion of bodies of water and pollution are all contributing to climate change, leading to more lightning.

JP Gupta, director of the Meteorological Department, said thunder and lightning have increased this year due to an increase in pollution levels.

He said: ‘High ground temperature leads to evaporation of water bodies which adds moisture to the atmosphere.

“The presence of aerosols from air pollution creates favorable conditions for storm clouds to trigger lightning activity.”