Lighthouse Beach panic as an unexploded bomb washes up at Port Macquarie

A popular beach has been closed after an unexploded bomb washed up on the shore.

Police evacuated Lighthouse Beach in Port Macquarie, northern NSW, following a call at 9am on Saturday.

An exclusion zone has been set up around the site and the army has called for help to remedy the situation.

Authorities have warned residents to stay away from the beach and keep the area closed for the next few hours.

More to come