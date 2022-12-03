Saturday, December 3, 2022
Lighthouse Beach panic as an unexploded bomb washes up at Port Macquarie
Australia

Lighthouse Beach panic as an unexploded bomb washes up at Port Macquarie

by Jacky
written by Jacky
A popular beach has been closed after an unexploded bomb washed up on the shore

Beach closed after unexploded bomb washed up on sand – and army called in to remove it

  • Popular beach closed after an unexploded bomb washed up on the shore on Saturday
  • Lighthouse Beach in Port Macquarie evacuated by police after discovery
  • An exclusion zone has been set up and residents have been told to leave the beach

By Aidan Wondracz for Daily Mail Australia

published: 01:08, Dec 3, 2022 | Updated: 01:11, Dec 3, 2022

A popular beach has been closed after an unexploded bomb washed up on the shore.

Police evacuated Lighthouse Beach in Port Macquarie, northern NSW, following a call at 9am on Saturday.

An exclusion zone has been set up around the site and the army has called for help to remedy the situation.

A popular beach has been closed after an unexploded bomb washed up on the shore

A popular beach has been closed after an unexploded bomb washed up on the shore

Authorities have warned residents to stay away from the beach and keep the area closed for the next few hours.

More to come

