Light up and tidy up with this LED lamp that doubles as a charger, and get $100 off right now

Countless studies find that there is a link between clutter and productivity. The messier your space is, the harder it will be to get things done.

Sorting out at least one area of ​​your life that most of us in the modern world are all too familiar with is much easier with the Lumicharge III LED Desk Lamp. This innovative accent not only brightens up your space, but also doubles as a wireless charger and Bluetooth speaker.

Best of all, you can now pick up yours for $89, a savings of $100 off the original price.

Compatible with a variety of devices, including iPhone and Android, this smart lamp is an innovative device that will reduce the clutter of cables and chargers in your space while providing crisp, lifelike lighting. Use it to charge your phone or even play your favorite music while you work. You will enjoy a better quality of life with less clutter and a clearer environment. For $100 off list price, this offers a fantastic way to start the new year off with a brighter setting! Commerce

The beauty of this lamp is evident with the naked eye. It is aesthetically pleasing, with its clean lines and sleek appearance fitting beautifully into any contemporary space.

But it’s so much more than just a pretty decorative piece for your bedroom or office. It’s a multifunctional powerhouse that floods your space with real, crisp LED light so you can work or study more efficiently.

With the companion app, you can have more control of the lamp by adjusting light and brightness levels. There are multiple color modes, so it’s easy to find a setting that’s more pleasing to the eye.

Set up the Lumicharge III horizontally and stream a show with your little one, or keep it upright if you prefer.

Don’t discount the importance of getting the right light – it can help you stay more focused and alert as you prepare for a test or fight to meet a deadline!

Of course, a ‘smart’ lamp like the Lightcharge III does much more. You can also use it to charge your phone while you do your work.

There is even a more compact model for those whose space is limited. That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the features of a high powered lamp that doubles as a wireless charger! This is just as stylish, with a bold display, adjustable brightness and color levels, and compatibility with your iPhone, Android, and more. Commerce

It sits easily on the base and you can adjust the orientation to portrait or landscape if you’re making a quick video call or want to stream a video.

The Lightcharge III it also has a built-in Bluetooth speaker, so you can easily enjoy your favorite tunes while you work. Plus, look up on the calendar screen for a quick read of the time, date, and temperature.

All of these are key reasons why so many people appreciate this lamp that is not just a lamp. “Great design, very useful and doesn’t take up a lot of space,” enthuses one shopper.

“I didn’t expect to have so many features,” praised another. “The adjustable wireless charger is great as I can see my messages on the phone while it’s charging and I don’t have to take it out.”

The Lumicharge III is a sleek and stylish device that not only complements your living space, but offers a variety of features to enhance your life.

Another said: ‘This is a really nice little lamp with a LOT of features. You can adjust everything you can imagine. Intensity, light color, angle, etc. so you get the light you want where you want it. I put my iPhone in it and it worked perfectly, even with the case on.’

Whether you go for the $98 Lightcharge III or pick up the $39 Lumi Mini, you can be sure that it will add a touch of style to your surroundings and greatly improve your life. You can’t beat these savings, either.