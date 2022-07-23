Light polarization creates art, explains mathematical concepts

The stochastic stress-induced birefringence in plastic spoons left in the hot sun is visualized by polarization-filtered staining. The spoons are placed between a pair of matched polarizer sheets in an open port arrangement, with a parchment backing to act as a diffuser for sunlight illumination. Credit: Aaron Slepkov, Trent University



The polarization of light underlies a variety of recent technological innovations, including 3D cinema and LCDs. In LCDs, small electronically controllable liquid crystal elements are placed between polarizers. If instead other transparent polarization-changing films, such as cellophane wrapping paper and packaging tape, are placed between a set of polarizers, a range of polarization-filtered colors can be observed.

In the American Journal of PhysicsAaron Slepkov, of Trent University in Canada, examines the physics of how such colors arise, how they can be controlled and why subtle changes in viewing angle, sample orientation and the order of film layers between polarizers can have dramatic effects on perceived colors.

The research emphasizes visual examples of concepts related to birefringence, such as addition, subtraction, and order of operations. For example, the non-commutative nature of birefringent addition is typically illustrated using formal matrix mathematics. In this case, however, the researchers use color visualization.

“I use a visual language of colors to illustrate subtle physics that is often only demonstrated mathematically,” Slepkov said.

He was inspired in part by the work of artist Austine Wood Comarow, who made a career in applying polarization-filtered color techniques in the visual arts. Austine coined the term “polage,” or polarization of collage, to refer to her art.

Austine created a wide variety of works using advanced layers of cut cellophane and other birefringent polymer films, alternating with layers of film polarizers. Her pieces range from small self-contained pieces that fit on a shelf to massive career-spanning installations in institutions such as the Disney Epcot Center in 1981 and the Gyeongsangnam-do Institute of Science Education, in Jinju, South Korea, in 2017.

“In this work, I elucidate the relationship between polarization filtering and the perceived colors. I show how different aspects of birefringence in common household films present opportunities and challenges for their use in art,” Slepkov said.

To create polarization-filtered colors, all it takes is a birefringent sample sandwiched between polarizers that form a polarization gate. Many household items can provide a kaleidoscopic array of colors and patterns.

Transparent plastic cutlery, for example, provides a classic demonstration where localized stress in the polymer structure results in differential birefringence, detectable through a polarization gate. Likewise, somewhat randomly folded kitchen wrap, gift basket wrap, and laminated tape can create intricate images reminiscent of stained glass windows.

“Manipulation of birefringent films for the purpose of creating color images is fun and intellectually stimulating. Much of the nuanced physics of polarization, birefringence, retardation and color theory can be observed in this accessible yet comprehensive undertaking,” Slepkov said.



Aaron D. Slepkov, Painting in Polarization, American Journal of Physics (2022). Aaron D. Slepkov, Painting in Polarization,(2022). DOI: 10.1119/5.0087800

Provided by American Institute of Physics





