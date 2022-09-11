WhatsNew2Day
Light plane crash near Ayr in north Queensland claims the life of pilot

Pilot dies in minor plane crash after crashing in remote bushland, where rescuers took hours to reach

  • The light aircraft crashed west of the town of Ayr. in the north of Queensland
  • Plane, found by police in rugged bushland, had sole occupant
  • Police will prepare a coroner’s report on the 67-year-old deceased man

Published: 07:48, September 11, 2022 | Updated: 07:48, September 11, 2022

A pilot has died after his light aircraft crashed in bushland in northern Queensland.

The plane was supposed to land late Sunday morning in Ayr, south of Townsville.

After an extensive search through rugged bushland, police found the plane in Shirbourne, 38km west of Ayr.

The body of a 67-year-old pilot was found at the scene of a minor plane crash in northern Queensland

The pilot, a 67-year-old Townsville man who was the sole occupant of the plane, was found dead at the scene.

Police will investigate the circumstances of the accident and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been notified of the fatal accident but has referred the incident to Recreational Aviation Australia.

Recreational Aviation Australia (RAAus) will support the Queensland Police Service in its investigation, said Matt Bouttell, the body’s chief executive.

“I would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased pilot,” said Mr Bouttell.

“It’s still in the early stages, but…RAAus has offered our help to understand the circumstances of this tragic accident.”

Police discovered the crash site of the light aircraft in what was described as rugged bushland

