Lifetime is SLAMMED for new movie on Gabby Petito murder, with viewers claiming it’s ‘too soon’

Lifetime is gearing up to release a new movie about the gruesome murder of Gabby Petito, and many people on the internet aren’t looking forward to it.

The upcoming retelling of the true tragedy in which the 22-year-old vlogger was murdered last summer by her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is truly being slammed online by social media users, who beat up the network for “exploitation of her death,” claiming that it’s ‘too early’ to make a movie about it.

Petito was strangled by her partner in Wyoming in August 2021 while on a road trip together, before her body was discovered on September 19 of the same year.

Laundrie was later found dead in a swamp near his parents’ Florida home from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, next to a notebook in which he confessed to the murder.

When Petito was first reported missing by her parents on September 11, the entire nation was swept up in the search for her.

Millions of people have invested in figuring out what happened to the travel influencer — and when her remains were found eight days later, it sent shockwaves across the country.

Now Lifetime is gearing up to release a movie depicting the devastating events that led to Petito’s death — but some people called the network “sick,” “disgusting” and “disrespectful” for making a movie there. made just a year after Petito’s death. dead.

Gabby Petito hasn’t been dead for a whole year and Lifetime has already made a movie about her. We need to end true crime culture,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another added: ‘I literally hate capitalism sm. She was a real person with a family that was still grieving. And less than a year later, her death is being exploited for money. I hate it here.’

“I can’t believe Lifetime is about to air a Gabby Petito movie already. It just happened a year ago and they’ve already planned, written and filmed a movie?’ someone else asked.

“I doubt very much that the family has given their consent. How fucked up is that?’

“Can we all cancel Lifetime’s Gabby Petito movie?” another user encouraged. “Can we cause enough commotion to make sure that shit never sees the light of day again?”

Another user asked if they could “cancel” the upcoming movie, while a third said, “I can’t understand the disrespect. They should be ashamed’

“Am I the only one who thinks it’s too early to have a Gabby Petito movie for life?” said another. “Feels like a money grab on their part and it’s just sick. I wonder how her family is feeling.’

Someone else wrote that Lifetime “seized the opportunity” to also make a film about her “shortly after the tragedy.”

“The fact that a Gabby Petito Lifetime movie is coming out a year after her death is so disgusting,” reads another tweet. ‘Production probably started while the investigation was still underway. I cannot comprehend the lack of respect. They should be ashamed of themselves.’

The film, which will premiere on October 1 and is called The Gabby Petito Story, stars Skyler Samuels as Petito and Evan Hall as Laundrie.

According to Deadline, it will “explore Petito and Laundrie’s complicated relationship and what may have gone wrong during their cross-country trip that resulted in her tragic murder.”

The film, directed by Thora Birch, is part of Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women public affairs initiative.

Petito and Laundrie were embarking on a cross-country road trip, which she had captured on social media, when the tragic murder happened.

She died of blunt force head and neck injuries and manual strangulation, according to the Teton County coroner; she had been dead for three or four weeks before her body was discovered.

While Petito’s family hasn’t discussed the upcoming movie, her parents spoke out last month in honor of the one-year anniversary of their daughter’s death.

“Today exactly one year since you were taken from us. We miss you every day,” wrote her father, Joseph.

‘We cry every day. You have inspired so many to live, travel and leave their unhealthy relationships. We love you Gabby.’