‘Lifelong Arsenal fan’ Oleksandr Zinchenko is excited to finally get a move to the Gunners

Oleksandr Zinchenko has described the move to Arsenal as a ‘boys dream come true’ following the move from Manchester City.

The versatile 25-year-old Ukraine international will become Arsenal’s fifth summer signing after Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira.

Zinchenko told the Arsenal website: “First of all I want to say that this is a childhood dream come true as I was a huge fan when I was a kid.

Mikel Arteta and Edu both expressed their joy at signing versatile player Oleksandr Zinchenko

“Since Thierry Henry and young Cesc Fabregas played here, I just enjoyed watching those games, that Arsenal.

“And of course I started to love this club, so I’m so excited and I can’t wait to play for this great club.

‘I am ready for a new challenge. I’m not just here to waste my time and Arsenal’s time, because the club is always there for everyone.

Zinchenko reunites with Arteta, who previously worked with him as City’s assistant boss

“I’m here to achieve great things and I hope we can win some titles, and I hope we’re going to fight for every title we’re involved in.

“Even last season I watched the Arsenal games and I could smell it coming, you know?

“The team is growing so fast and I think it’s time. It’s time to do our best and achieve something big.’

Zinchenko praised some of Arsenal’s legends, including Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta worked with Zinchenko during his time as coach under Pep Guardiola at City and said: “We are so pleased that Alex has joined us.

“He’s a player I know very well personally and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City.

“Alex is a high quality player who will give us options and versatility.

The left-back has admitted he is delighted to be joining The Gunners on a multi-year deal

“It’s not just about the positions he can play, but also the versatility he will give us in attack and defense.

“Alex is a person of great human qualities and character, and I am delighted that everyone has made this tremendous effort to bring Alex to the club.”

Zinchenko played 128 games for City after joining Russian club FC Ufa in June 2016.

The Ukraine star will now join Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the United States directly

He won both the Premier League and League Cup four times during his stay at the Etihad Stadium, as well as the FA Cup once.

Zinchenko has won 52 caps for Ukraine and can operate in both defense and midfield.

Arsenal technical director Edu said: “I am very happy to see how we are working as a team here at the club.

Zinchenko follows Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal after the striker’s £45m move two weeks ago

“We drew up a plan early on and Oleksandr Zinchenko was central to our list.

“We are happy that Alex is with us now, because he has the qualities that I am sure will take our team to another level.”

Zinchenko has already joined the Arsenal squad at their US pre-season training camp in Orlando.

Zinchenko is often used as a midfielder for Ukraine, despite playing as a left-back for City

In a farewell interview on City’s website, Zinchenko said he had spent an “incredible six years” at the club.

He said, ‘I wasn’t really ready for this day. It’s a sad day, but this is life, and you must carry on

“It’s been an incredible time, an incredible six years – I feel like I was a small part of this great club.

“I am so grateful to everyone who has done so much to help me and my family.

“We have won many titles and I want to say a huge thank you to all the fans and the Cityzens.”