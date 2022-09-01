Life Uncut’s Brittany Hockley slammed by disgruntled listeners

<!–

Life Uncut is arguably Australia’s largest female podcast.

But despite the show’s popularity, disgruntled listeners and trolls recently attacked host Brittany Hockley with a spate of negative one-star reviews.

“I’m an OG listener but can’t listen to this podcast because of Britt,” one raged.

“Looks like it’s becoming commonplace by reading other reviews left by listeners,” she added.

“So very disappointed,” wrote another. “I was already unhappy where the podcast was going. Britt has become so incredibly self-centered that she takes over every episode and pretends her opinions and life experiences are above everyone else’s.”

“This podcast has become so hard to listen to because every single episode is yet another example of Brittany trying to relate every story, question or anecdote to her own life, it’s unbelievable that it just screams narcissism,” complained another listener.

“Despite her best efforts, Brittany isn’t insightful, interesting, or funny,” bellowed one tired fan.

Her desperate efforts to keep up with the humor of the youth is inappropriate, pathetic and frankly quite disturbing. Her voice will drive you to the point of nausea.’

Despite the response from trolls, most of Life Uncut’s listeners have left positive reviews praising the podcast and its hosts.

“You know a podcast is good when you’re about three years late to the party and almost caught up with binge listening in the span of a few months,” one gushed.

“Absolutely disagree with the comments about Britt. Of course she links topics back to her own experiences, to give listeners insight into the content in a real-life scenario,” another fan taught.

“It’s also a way of demonstrating emotional intelligence — when someone shares their experiences, they feel empathy and understanding from their audience when they can identify with them.”

‘Life Uncut is like having good friends in your ears during the week, Laura & Britt are recognizable and always funny!’ cried one.

Life Uncut has become so popular and successful that it was recently turned into a radio show for KIIS FM

Brittany and co-host Laura Byrne have become two of Australia’s biggest media personalities since their time on The Bachelor.

They have won the Listeners’ Choice Awards at The Australian Podcast Awards for two years in a row.

Life Uncut has also been picked up by KIIS FM and turned into a national radio show, and in October Brittany and Laura will release their first book.

The self-help book, entitled We Love Love: An Unfiltered A to Z of Modern Romance, will cover a variety of dating topics, such as ghosting and long-distance relationships.