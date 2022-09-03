Life of Aussie tourist Olyvia Cowley, who suddenly died in Bali to be celebrated at moving funeral

<!–

Family and friends of Olyvia Cowley, who died unexpectedly in Bali last month, will say goodbye to the 24-year-old during a funeral on Saturday.

Those in attendance have been asked to wear brightly colored clothing for a service at Hillsong Church in Highland Park on the Gold Coast.

Social media before her death showed Ms Cowley enjoying a poolside lifestyle on the Indonesian island after quitting her job in Australia.

The reasons behind Mrs Cowley’s death have not been publicly disclosed.

Olyvia Cowley (left) passed away unexpectedly in Bali last month. Photo: Facebook

Mother, Christina Blakelock and her husband Tony traveled to Bali to return Mrs Cowley’s body to Australia.

Ms Blakelock shared the experience in a Facebook post earlier this week and said the family had received overwhelming support from loved ones and strangers.

‘Broken. Shattered… But we are still blessed.

“We know we have a peace that passes all understanding. There’s no way I personally could get through this kind of situation without our Lord and Father above.’

“Olyvia our little girl, it’s time to go home now.”

The Gold Coast service flyer for Mrs Cowley (pictured) revealed the family’s request to wear bright colors

The cause of Olyvia Crowley’s (pictured) death in Bali has not been released to the public

Olyvia Crowley (pictured, left) quit her job and posted about it on social media (pictured, right)

Friend, Tiarna Malcolm also posted a tribute this week, describing herself as a ‘lost little soul’.

“I don’t know a world where you’re not in,” she posted on Instagram.

“Hold your loved ones so tight and tell them how much you love them every day.

“Miss you so damn much sweetheart. I hope you live it up there.”