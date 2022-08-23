Life expectancy dropped in EVERY US state in 2020 – with New Yorkers losing three years

Americans lost nearly two years of life in 2020, and every state in the US went into a slump as the COVID-19 pandemic — and the many changes in the world that came with it — devastated the nation, a CDC report reveals.

The National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), released 2020 life expectancy figures for all 50 states and the US as a whole on Tuesday. It gives the nation the first full look at how the pandemic devastated life as it broke out at the start of the new decade.

The life of the average person born in the US has fallen to 77 years from 78.8 in 2019. All 50 states have experienced some sort of decline, with the three years that plagued New York being the most.

People born in Hawaii live the longest, reaching an average of 80.7 years each. Aloha state also suffered the smallest drop in life expectancy, losing 0.2 years of life due to the pandemic. Southern states such as Mississippi (71.9 life years expected), West Virginia (72.8), Louisiana (73.1), Alabama (73.2), Kentucky (73.5), Tennessee (73.8), Arkansas ( 73.8) are at the bottom of the list.

The report highlights the wide disparities in quality of life between some US states – while also showing how the burden of Covid has not been equal across the country, with some states experiencing massive declines compared to others in just one year alone. the losses were relatively small .

America suffered a 17 percent increase in deaths in 2020. Covid was the leading cause, with the virus both killing people directly and causing an additional increase in deaths.

A total of 535,191 Americans die, an 18 percent jump from the previous year. COVID-19 was responsible for 385,000 deaths, second only to heart disease and cancer — the two quintessential leading causes of death for Americans.

Other causes of death saw spikes during the pandemic as lockdowns, disruptions to daily life and fear of the virus led to problems

New York was the state hardest hit by the first waves of the pandemic, and life expectancy suffered the most. The Empire State’s life expectancy dropped from 80.7 years – the third highest of all states – in 2019 to 77.7 years – 17th.

Residents of Washington DC — who also suffered a massive wave of the virus early in the pandemic — lost an average of 2.7 years of life in 2020. Louisiana (2.6 years of life lost), New Jersey (2.6), Arizona (2.5) and Mississippi (2.5) were also among those who suffered the most.

Hawaiians suffered the least from the pandemic, losing an average of 0.2 years each. The island nation was remarkably better off than many of its ilk at the start of the pandemic. The isolated nature allowed local officials to impose strict travel restrictions, limiting the spread of the virus to the state.

States concentrated in the Northeast and Northwest Pacific — which had stricter masking and sealing requirements in the spring and summer of 2020 than some of their peers — such as New Hampshire (0.4), Maine (0.5) Washington (0.8), Oregon (0.8) and Vermont (0.8) were also among those with the least loss in life expectancy.

Hawaiians also live by far the longest lives of anyone in America. The state remains the leader in life expectancy in the US with 80.7 average life years.

The rest of the top ten are states largely concentrated along the west coast or northeastern region of the Americas.

Washington (79.2 years on average) comes in second, followed by Minnesota (79.1), California (79), Massachusetts (79), New Hampshire (79), Vermont (78.8), Oregon (78, 8), Utah (78.6) and Connecticut (78.4).

States at the bottom of the list are concentrated in the southern US, an area that struggles to a greater extent with poverty, lack of access to health care and a host of problems such as drug overdoses, obesity and diabetes.

Many southern states were also among the hardest hit by the summer Covid wave that hit the country in 2020.

Mississippi residents have the shortest lives, with an average of 71.9 life years. A study published last month by researchers at the Cleveland Clinic and Emory University found that residents of the state of Magnolia are 50 percent more likely to have heart failure than any other state in America — and seven times more than in states like Minnesota.

Many of Mississippi’s neighbors follow it down the list. West Virginia (72.8 average life years), Louisiana (73.1), Alabama (73.2), Kentucky (73.5), Tennessee (73.8), Arkansas (73.8), Oklahoma (74.1 ), New Mexico (74.5) and South Carolina (74.8). ) make up the rest of the bottom of the list.

A report published by NiceRx earlier this month found that some of these states — particularly Mississippi, Alabama, Kentucky, West Virginia, Arkansas and Oklahoma — are also among the least healthy places in America.

According to data from the US Census, many of the poverty is concentrated in the south. diabetes mellitus and obesity rates in the South — which are linked to higher mortality from heart disease, cancer and Covid — are also higher.