Life coach reveals how to be the most attractive person from slow talking to swaying wet hair

A life coach has revealed five “psychological tips” that she says will make you seem like an attractive person in the room — from slow-talking to sporting wet hair, the life coach will make sure her tips will have everyone’s eyes on you.

Coach Francesca, who lives in the US but is originally from Romania, studied psychology at City University in London and regularly makes headlines with her psychology tips, which she shares with her 1.1 million followers on TikTok.

In one of her most recent videosFrancesca shared some tips that she says people will find you attractive.

Use your hands when you talk to look more confident

In her video, which has been viewed more than 162,000 times, Francesca told her followers to use their hands when they speak because it makes them appear “more confident.”

Talking with your hands would make you appear more charismatic and implies higher levels of energy and attraction.

Research has shown that people who speak with their hands are seen as warm, passionate, energetic and welcoming, while those who do not use hand gestures are seen as cold and closed.

Body language experts have even researched certain hand gestures that make you look the most attractive and confident.

A hand gesture that often attracts people is when you have your palms facing up at a 45-degree angle and your fingers spread slightly apart.

This hand gesture means that you are open and honest, which can draw others closer to you.

studies have also shown that talking with your hands makes you more loved and encourages people to listen to you more.

Rock a wet hair look to boost your attractiveness

Francesca’s next tip was to “keep your hair wet.”

The Romanian life coach added: ‘For some reason, we tend to rate people with wet hair as more attractive.’

In recent years, the wet hair look has become something to embrace rather than hide from.

Whether you get out of the shower or the pool, having your hair wet is sure to grab the attention of everyone around you.

Kim Kardashian proved that the wet hair look can look tantalizing in the 2019 Met Gala dress, which looked like it was dripping with water. and worn with wet hair.

In addition, the look of wet hair can make you more attractive as it has both glamor and edge.

The effortless haircut would give a naturally sexy look without little to no work, so the next time you get out of the shower, feel free to ditch the blow dryer if you want to grab the attention of others.

The life coach added that talking slowly helps you come across as ‘confident’

Ignite passion by talking slowly

The third tip the life coach shared was ‘take your time when you talk’.

She added: ‘Take breaks and talk slowly,

“Hurrying makes you look insecure, while taking the time makes you look relaxed and confident.”

There are many benefits of talking slowly, including feeling more in control, more relaxed, and more stable.

When you speak slowly, not only do those listening to you have an easier time digesting your words, but you also give your words more weight and power, making you appear more knowledgeable and confident.

Talking slowly generates passion and, among other things, evokes more emotion, which makes you appear more attractive.

Speaking slowly would also win someone over by charming them with your passion and confidence.

Francesca added that enjoying yourself draws people to you

Smile authentically and have warm body language

“Just enjoying and having fun makes people come to you like a magnet,” said the Romanian life coach.

It is often said that you are what you attract, in other words, what comes to you is a reflection of you.

When you’re happy and enjoying your life, people will turn to you because they’re naturally similar and they want to be you.

This carefree attitude draws people to you and immediately attracts them.

When someone sees you genuinely happy, they can’t help but pull themselves towards you, hoping to attract the same attitude or have someone around them to look to when they struggle to enjoy authentically.

Try to embrace your own sensual energy

The last tip Francesca gives her followers is to have “sensual energy.”

‘That means being comfortable in your own skin and letting your sexual energy flow through your body.’

While many people think of sex when they hear the words “sensual energy,” it actually plays a role in many aspects of life, not just sex.

When you learn to accept yourself for who you are, you begin to create sensual energy.

This energy evokes powerful emotions and makes you more confident, which helps to attract people to you.

Learning how to create and harness this sensual energy can help you become more creative and tackle big goals and projects.

This level of ambition and success makes people gravitate towards you and find you more attractive.

The life coach noted that sensual energy can be built by accepting yourself as you are and being genuinely happy.

The radiance that comes with harnessing sensual energy will ensure that everyone in the room never takes their eyes off you.

The life coach’s video got more than 21,000 likes and many users praised her for her tips, while others joked that they already had these tips.

In the past, Francesca has given her followers helpful tips like how to get someone to like you — like asking them to please, using the person’s name when speaking, complimenting them, and using their body language. and mirror voice.

She even shared ways to secretly know if your crush liked you, including that your crush didn’t make eye contact, ran their hand down your arm, and whether they stood up straight.

“Thank you sweetie,” said one user.

Another user added, “Count greasy hair?”

“Good to know,” commented another user.

“Hahaha do all these things, including greasy hair,” wrote another user.