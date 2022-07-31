Lies for Profit: Can Sandy Hook Parents Shut Alex Jones Down?

Then Mr. Jones and Owen Shroyer, a lieutenant of Mr. Jones at Infowars, putting out shows suggesting that Mr. Heslin had lied. “Is there a clarification coming from Heslin or Megyn Kelly?” mr. Shroyer said about Infowars. “I wouldn’t hold your breath.”

The Massacre at the Sandy Hook School Map 1 of 5 A devastating attack. On December 14, 2012, a 20-year-old gunman killed his mother and then walked into the elementary school armed with semi-automatic pistols and a semi-automatic rifle. He killed 26 people there, including 20 children, before committing suicide. The urge for gun control. Then-President Barack Obama vowed to use “all the power this office possesses” to prevent such massacres from happening again. While legislative efforts to pass assault weapons bans and expand background checks failed, a new wave of activism focused on gun control gained traction after the shooting.

Lawyers say the three lawsuits hold lessons for other cases against conspiracy-minded defendants, from the January 6 insurgents to Trump allies indicted for falsely claiming voting machine manufacturers helped “steal” the 2020 presidential election. Mr. Jones is also being criticized for his role in the events surrounding the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

“These Sandy Hook parents have spent years of their lives sacrificing all that’s left of their privacy to shine a light on peddlers of disinformation, not just seeking justice for their children, but benefiting those who benefit. of tragedy to think about the consequences of their actions,” said Karen Burgess, a trial attorney at Burgess Law in Austin, who represented Dominion Voting Systems when it was sued by Texas conspiracy theorists who said the company helped manipulate the 2020 mood. Faced with sanctions from the court, the conspiracy theorists dropped their lawsuit against the company.

Attorneys for the Sandy Hook families say a ruling, expected this week in the first trial, could send a signal to other conspiracy providers about the costs of online lies and set in motion a chain of events that could shut down Infowars. .

Yet the way forward is not clear. On Friday, Mr. Jones placed Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which normally automatically closes all pending lawsuits. However, Free Speech Systems has asked the bankruptcy court to lift that automatic suspension so that the ongoing process can continue until a verdict. That motion is set for a hearing Monday morning in a bankruptcy court in Victoria, Texas. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble of the Travis County District Court said the trial would continue.

Family lawyers say a grand jury award this week along with bankruptcy could threaten Infowars’ operations, but many details about Mr. Jones’ current finances are murky.