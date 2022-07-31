Lies for Profit: Can Sandy Hook Parents Shut Alex Jones Down?
AUSTIN, Texas — When viral lies harm private individuals, are the courts their best refuge? A lawsuit to decide how much conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones should pay a Sandy Hook family for defaming them attempts to answer that question.
Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Jesse Lewis, 6, who died in Sandy Hook, are seeking $150 million in damages for years of torment and threats they endured in the wake of Mr. Jones about them on Infowars, its Austin-based website and broadcast. They are prosecuting him in the first of three lawsuits in which juries will decide how much he should pay to relatives of 10 people killed in the Dec. 14, 2012, mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., for spreading lies. that they were actors in a “false flag” operation planned by the government as a pretext for arms control.
Last year, Mr. Jones defaulted a series of defamation cases from Sandy Hook, which paved the way for the damages lawsuits.
Mr. Heslin, Ms. Lewis and JT Lewis, Jesse’s brother, will testify this week.
More important than money, the parents said, is society’s judgment of a culture where viral disinformation harms lives and destroys reputations, but those who spread it are rarely held accountable. “Speech is free, but you have to pay for lies,” Mark Bankston, the parents’ attorney, told the jury in his opening statement last week. “This is a case of creating change.”
But the trial shows how difficult it is to refute the views of die-hard conspiracy theorists. During nearly three days of testimony last week, Infowars company representative Daria Karpova made false claims, even refusing to rule out the possibility that the trial itself was a staged event. She victimized Mr. Jones, worried for his health, and said the Sandy Hook lawsuits cost him “millions.”
That claim allowed the families’ attorneys to share data with the jury that shows Infowars has earned more than $50 million in annual revenue for the past several years.
At the heart of the trial is a June 2017 episode of NBC’s “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly,” in which Ms. kelly mr. Jones profiled. On the broadcast, Mr. Heslin against Mr. Jones from the shooting. He recalled his last moments with Jesse, saying, “I held my son with a bullet hole through his head.”
Then Mr. Jones and Owen Shroyer, a lieutenant of Mr. Jones at Infowars, putting out shows suggesting that Mr. Heslin had lied. “Is there a clarification coming from Heslin or Megyn Kelly?” mr. Shroyer said about Infowars. “I wouldn’t hold your breath.”
Lawyers say the three lawsuits hold lessons for other cases against conspiracy-minded defendants, from the January 6 insurgents to Trump allies indicted for falsely claiming voting machine manufacturers helped “steal” the 2020 presidential election. Mr. Jones is also being criticized for his role in the events surrounding the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.
“These Sandy Hook parents have spent years of their lives sacrificing all that’s left of their privacy to shine a light on peddlers of disinformation, not just seeking justice for their children, but benefiting those who benefit. of tragedy to think about the consequences of their actions,” said Karen Burgess, a trial attorney at Burgess Law in Austin, who represented Dominion Voting Systems when it was sued by Texas conspiracy theorists who said the company helped manipulate the 2020 mood. Faced with sanctions from the court, the conspiracy theorists dropped their lawsuit against the company.
Attorneys for the Sandy Hook families say a ruling, expected this week in the first trial, could send a signal to other conspiracy providers about the costs of online lies and set in motion a chain of events that could shut down Infowars. .
Yet the way forward is not clear. On Friday, Mr. Jones placed Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which normally automatically closes all pending lawsuits. However, Free Speech Systems has asked the bankruptcy court to lift that automatic suspension so that the ongoing process can continue until a verdict. That motion is set for a hearing Monday morning in a bankruptcy court in Victoria, Texas. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble of the Travis County District Court said the trial would continue.
Family lawyers say a grand jury award this week along with bankruptcy could threaten Infowars’ operations, but many details about Mr. Jones’ current finances are murky.
For now, the filing is suspending the remaining two Sandy Hook claims lawsuits, both slated for September.
Last week, Mr. Jones’ lawyers launched a defense in court led by other defendants in politically charged defamation cases: Our national discourse has become so polluted by misinformation, they said, that who really knows what is true or false?
Federico Andino Reynal, the attorney for Mr. Jones, blamed errors in mainstream media coverage of Sandy Hook on the false theories advanced by Mr. Jones were dispersed.
“He had seen what he saw as so many lies and so many cover-ups and so many hand washing of the facts that he had become biased,” Mr Reynal said. “He looked at the world through dirty glasses. And if you look at the world through dirty glasses, everything you see is dirty.”
But Infowars employees testified that they didn’t check readily available facts about Sandy Hook — or much else — before broadcasting their incendiary claims. Lawyers for Mr. Heslin and Ms. Lewis demonstrated through internal emails and testimony from Infowars staffers how Mr. Jones and his top lieutenants ignored multiple warnings that continuing to spread Sandy Hook’s lies would harm survivors and send Infowars into would cause legal problems.
In a videotaped statement, a former employee, Rob Jacobson, said he had repeatedly given these warnings to Infowars staffers, “only to be met with laughter and jokes.”
Particularly striking was the NBC episode, which was shown in court. In it, Mr Jones made a number of damaging false claims, including dismissing a 2017 suicide bombing that killed 22 adults and children at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, as an attack on “a bunch of liberal trendies” who support ” Islamist” immigration.
Mr. Shroyer also testified that he failed to verify a false report on the episode in which Mr. Heslin was vilified for not having time.
During last week’s trial, Mr. Jones’ seat at the defense table often remained empty. His attorney, Mr Reynal, has declined to say whether he will testify, adding that Mr Jones is in charge of his defense. Mr Reynal told the judge that Mr Jones’ absence was the result of a “medical condition” which Mr Jones, speaking outside the courthouse, described as an untreated hernia.
But he continues to broadcast his show, where he and Mr. Shroyer mocked the trial last week, violating the order of the judge not to comment on it. When Mr. Jones came to court, he rode in a motorcade and sat in the courtroom, surrounded by bodyguards. Last week, Mr Reynal stuck a raised middle finger in the face of the families lawyer in an exhibition dispute that nearly ended in a fistfight.
The lawsuit has taken its toll on Mr Heslin and Mrs Lewis. They hired security after seeing people waiting for them outside their hotel, and they’ve heard Infowars loyalists describe them as pawns in Mr. Jones’s pursuit of online influence.
During his court testimony on Thursday, Mr. Shroyer that it was the lawsuits, not the lies of him and Mr. Jones, which exacerbated the suffering of the families. “I’m very upset that this is continuing,” he said, citing the “huge negative effects on my career and livelihood.”