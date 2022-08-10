Lie on your right side to better absorb drugs, new research suggests

<!–

Taking drugs on your right side speeds up their effects, a new study finds, as researchers say posture affects how the stomach absorbs drugs.

Scientists have used a state-of-the-art ‘StomachSim’ based on the anatomy of the human stomach to analyze and understand how effective ingested drugs are.

Research published in the journal Physics of Fluids adds to the evidence that people should be informed about what posture to take when taking tablets orally – adding advice already given about whether or not to eat before or after medication.

Scientists say that swallowing tablets is the most complex way for the human body to absorb an active pharmaceutical ingredient, because the bioavailability of the drug in the gastrointestinal tract depends on the ingredients of the drug and the dynamic physiological environment of the drug. stomach.

When people lie on their left side, the gastric outlet is highest.

For their research, American scientists used an in-silico biomimetic simulator based on the realistic anatomy and morphology of the human stomach – also known as ‘StomachSim’.

It found that the impact of gravity was massive, while leaning to the left slowed the rate at which a drug exits the stomach to nearly zero.

Scientists say the modeling is the first of its kind to link the biomechanics of the stomach to the movement of the pill.

Standing caused more of a drug to leave the stomach, while sitting back increased mixing by 50 percent, The times reports.

But leaning to the right had the most pronounced impact, leading to a doubling of the drug’s concentration.

Study co-author Professor Rajat Mittal, of Johns Hopkins University, said: ‘Oral administration is surprisingly complex, despite being the most common choice for drug delivery.

“When the pill reaches the stomach, the movement of the stomach walls and the flow of contents inside determine the rate at which it dissolves.” The properties of the pill and stomach contents also play a major role.

However, current experimental or clinical procedures for assessing dissolution of oral drugs are limited in their ability to study this, making it challenging to understand how dissolution is affected in various gastric conditions, such as gastroparesis, which affect emptying. slows down from the stomach.’

He said stomach contents and gastric fluid dynamics are factors that play a role in a drug’s bioavailability, and gastric contractions can cause pressure and generate complex pill trajectories.

Prof Mittal added: ‘This results in different rates of pill dissolution and non-uniform emptying of the drug in the duodenum and, sometimes, gastric dumping in the case of controlled release dosing.

“Together, these issues pose several challenges to drug delivery design.”

He continued: ‘In this work, we demonstrate a new computer simulation platform that offers the possibility to overcome these limitations.

“Our models can generate biorelevant data on drug dissolution that could provide useful and unique insights into the complex physiological processes behind the oral administration of pills.”