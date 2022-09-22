Lidl gives pay rises to supermarket and warehouse workers of 10 to 14.5 per cent

<!–

Lidl has announced its second pay rise of the year as it increases hourly wages for all its store and warehouse workers by up to 14.5 percent in a £39.5 million investment.

The move will make the supermarket chain the highest paying supermarket in the UK.

From 1 October, Lidl will increase the boarding rate from £10.10 to £10.90 per hour outside London and from £11.30 to £11.95 per hour within the M25.

Lidl said more than 23,500 workers across the country will receive a raise, with a full-time worker earning about £2,000 more a year.

The increase represents an increase of between 10 and 14.5% since around this time last year and means 40 percent of hourly staff will earn £12 an hour as a result of their seniority, Lidl said.

The night shift premium will be increased from £2 per hour to £3.

This is Lidl’s second wage increase this year.

Chief executive Ryan McDonnell said; “We have introduced these rate increases to reflect the key role and tireless efforts of our incredible colleagues in our 935 stores and 13 warehouses.

‘The role we play as a discounter in giving households access to good and affordable food cannot be underestimated, now more than ever.

“But our colleagues’ continued commitment and dedication to making it all possible for our customers should not be underestimated either – our business simply wouldn’t run without them.”