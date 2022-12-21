Lidia Thorpe poses on Harley Davidson after anger over affair with Rebels bikie boss Dean Martin

She was on a committee looking at bikes while dating Rebels boss Dean Martin

In October, she was fired as deputy Senate Majority Leader of the Greens over an affair with Bikie

The Greens senator defiantly posted a photo of him posing on a Harley on Wednesday

Lidia Thorpe has struck a provocative pose on a Harley Davidson just two months after being convicted of her affair with a motorcyclist.

The Greens senator posted the photo of herself astride the black motorcycle to her social media pages on Wednesday with the caption “ran into some old friends.”

It comes after Ms Thorpe was dumped as deputy Senate leader of the party following revelations in October. She had a romantic relationship with ex-rebel leader Dean Martin while serving on a committee investigating biker gangs.

The underworld figure is also the uncle of Richmond AFL star, Dustin Martin.

Although the relationship has now ended, according to Ms Thorpe, she said the pair still remain friends.

Ms Thorpe used an encrypted messaging app to communicate with Martin and came under fire for not disclosing her relationship with Greens leader Adam Bandt, despite warnings from her staff to do so.

Bandt has since spoken to Australian Federal Police about their relationship.

Daily Mail Australia is not suggesting that Ms Thorpe was in the picture associating with outlaw biker gang members – or at any other time.

Mrs Thorpe did not identify who her ‘old pals’ were, pictured standing beside her grinning.

In October 2022, Ms Thorpe resigned as deputy leader of the Greens in the Senate after it was revealed she was having an affair with former Rebel boss Dean Martin (pictured together).

The defiant post in the aftermath of the scandal received a lot of backlash from her social media followers.

“Our Lidia likes to stir a little,” someone said.

Another wrote: ‘Oh no! What will people say?!’

“That’s great lol, give them something to talk about for Christmas!” a third commented.

One user even joked that the senator should get a “s*** stirrer award” for the photo.

Another said, “Iconic and bold as f***, I love this.”

Ms Thorpe has been a popular yet polarizing figure in Australian politics since she became the first Aboriginal woman to represent Victoria in the Senate in June 2020.

Following her re-election in May 2022, she was forced to take her oath of office again at the swearing-in ceremony when she referred to Queen Elizabeth II as “the colonizing ‘queen'”.

Last month, Ms Thorpe was accused of refusing to ‘take advice’ on the Indigenous vote to Parliament during a tense conversation with a Labor politician in the Senate.

Senator Thorpe has repeatedly flogged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s plan to entrench an Indigenous voice in parliament, but vowed weeks ago not to campaign against the referendum that would ask Australians if they want it.