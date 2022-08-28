Lidia Thorpe joins Jacinta Price in attacking Anthony Albanese’s meeting with Shaquille O’Neal

Senator Lidia Thorpe has finally come to terms with Jacinta Price by reprimanding Anthony Albanese for his meeting with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

The former NBA star was supposed to show support for the Indigenous voice to parliament, but instead muttered a few words about God and love for Australia.

Senators Thorpe and Price, two Indigenous MPs on opposite sides of the Indigenous Voice issue, were united in panning the event as a divisive stunt.

The pair often snap at each other on social media and in parliament, and have strongly contrasting political views on most issues.

Senator Thorpe, a left-wing Greens MP, attacked O’Neal for injecting himself into the matter during an increasingly heated debate.

“I thought a black man coming to our country would have more respect for First Nations people than meddling in a controversial topic, dividing our people,” she wrote on Twitter.

‘I didn’t advise, I hope you take the time to put it right. We do not come to your country and do not interfere in your affairs.’

Australia Greens Senator for Victoria, Lidia Thorpe raises her arm during her swearing-in ceremony in the Senate Chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, August 1, 2022

Senator Thorpe is a strong supporter of the Indigenous vote to parliament, but seemed to think the basketball legend was doing more harm than good.

Senator Price previously tried to subdue the meeting, dismissing the event as “desperate times call for desperate measures.”

The newly elected senator from the Liberal Liberal, who opposes an Indigenous vote in parliament, was scathing about the Prime Minister, Indigenous Australian Minister Linda Burney, and the man commonly known as Shaq.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal (center) pictured with Indigenous Australian minister Linda Burney (left) and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right)

“If the Prime Minister and the Minister for Indigenous Australians think that Shaq’s experience of ‘lifting marginalized people’ is the answer to winning Yes votes to the Vote, then it shows how ignorant and indifferent they both are,” he said. they.

“I have no doubt that Shaq is a top executive, but it’s a little insulting to ask a black American to help black Australians like it’s all about the color of someone’s skin.”

Ms Price said Indigenous Australians had more in common with Native Americans than with African Americans.

She said Mr Albanian and Ms Burney, who is a native, should be ashamed of “such superficiality without substance when we are faced with such serious problems”.

Ms Burney kept things much lighter by posting a photo of herself with O’Neal and Mr Albanese on social media.

“It’s not every day that you can shake hands with NBA legend Shaq,” she said.

The four-time NBA champion discussed his charity work, basketball and his interest in the First Nations Voice.

Country Liberal Party Senator Jacinta Price is pictured giving her maiden speech in the Senate Chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, July 27, 2022

“I hope he enjoys the Bunnies (South Sydney NRL team) jersey and the amazing boomerang handcrafted by 25-year-old Wiradjuri artist Josh Evans.”

Mr Albanese said O’Neal requested a meeting in Sydney to learn more about the referendum on the proposed Vote to Parliament.

The The 2.11 meter giant put both Mr Albanese and little Mrs Burney in the shade at the brief photo opportunity.

Shaq proved to be a man of few words on this occasion, although he did make a strange move gently pulling Mrs. Burney’s hand to touch his forehead.

Mr Albanese later said the meeting had been a success, saying: “It was a very positive conversation,

“He is interested in this country, his second visit to Australia.

“He knows that we are a warm and generous people, and he wanted to inform himself about what this (Voice) debate was about… by contacting the Minister for Indigenous Affairs and me as Prime Minister directly.

“It’s a very positive discussion about how Australia is viewed in the world.”

While many commentators on Ms Burney’s Facebook page supported him, some were baffled as to why they used O’Neal to publicize Australian politics.

Anthony Albanese and Shaquille O’Neal at a press conference in Sydney

Shaquille O’Neal greets Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney with a bizarre move at a press conference in Sydney