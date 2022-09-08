Lidia Thorpe is almost thrown out of the Senate for calling Alex Antic racist

Controversial Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe was nearly banned from the Senate for calling a Liberal MP racist for his speech about wakeful ideology.

The fiery parliamentary feast took place in the Marble Foyer of Parliament House just hours before Senator Thorpe’s stunt as guests gathered for the Midwinter Ball.

Senator Alex Antic took the floor Wednesday afternoon for a two-minute statement denouncing what he saw as the demise of Western civilization.

‘Western culture has reached a tipping point. Left activism supposedly based on equality, diversity and inclusion uses its allies in the media, business and politics to ban all positions it disapproves of,” he said.

“Young adults have little knowledge of history, the result of a curriculum that has been stripped of Western history, replaced by critical racial theory and a sense of victimhood.”

Senator Thorpe decided she had had enough and intervened: “Why do you have to be so racist?”

The room erupted and acting Senate Vice President Deborah O’Neill demanded that she stop disrupting proceedings.

“Senator Thorpe, you are off duty. You must include your comments on a Senate appropriate standard,” she said.

The Greens MP protested ‘this is my workplace’ and she wouldn’t stand by during Senator Antic’s antics.

The opposition insisted that she retract her comment, but Senator Thorpe declined. “I’m not backing down, because it’s a fact,” she said.

“With all due respect, Acting Vice President, could you please tell me what the consequences would be if I took my comment about someone who is racist and doesn’t make me feel safe?”

Senator Alex Antic took the floor Wednesday afternoon for a two-minute statement denouncing what he saw as the demise of Western civilization

Senator O’Neill said she didn’t want to give her a “platform to repeat the terms you used” and had Senator Thorpe’s microphone turned off until she agreed to withdraw the “unparliamentary” comments.

Mehreen Faruqi, Senator Thorpe’s colleague, stood up in her defense, noting that racism was often “thrown around” the room and had to be shouted out.

“I think when people spread racism, they need to be aware of what they’re doing and how it affects other people,” she said.

Senator O’Neill accepted Senator Faruqi’s point, but said the comments had yet to be withdrawn.

“With all due respect, I need to be pointed out where the word ‘racism’ is used in this parliament – I need to know where it’s unparliamentary because I don’t understand. I feel violated…” Senator Thorpe replied before being cut off.

“Senator Thorpe, please sit down again. I assume you refuse to back down and so I will report this matter to the Senate,” the acting deputy speaker said before continuing.

Senator Thorpe decided she had had enough and intervened: “Why do you have to be so racist?”

Senator Thorpe later retracted her comments when it was her turn to speak, after being told she would be banned from the Senate for one day if she didn’t.

She then released a scathing statement claiming that the episode showed it was okay to be racist in parliament but not to declare it.

“This parliament punishes black women for proclaiming racism, but racism in the Senate has no consequences. I’m not safe in this workplace,” she said.

“If I hadn’t backed out, I could have been kicked out of the room for a day and the Greens would have a voice.

“They cut off my microphone and told me to retract my comment. How is that creating a workplace where everyone is “safe and welcome to contribute”?

It is ‘unparliamentary’ to proclaim racism, but not unparliamentary to be racist. Racism is a disease in this country. It is violent and literally makes people sick.

Greens Senator for Victoria Lidia Thorpe raises her fist during her swearing-in ceremony in the Senate Chamber at Parliament House

“We need an anti-racist code of conduct for MPs to be accelerated and implemented to prevent this.”

Hours later, Senator Thorpe marched through the marble foyer of Parliament in blue jeans and a T-shirt with an Aboriginal flag, shouting “fossil fools” with her fist and outstretched middle fingers.

She was angry that the Midwinter Ball accepted Woodside Energy as a sponsor and took part in a protest on the lawn of the parliament building.

Senator Thorpe later reappeared and yelled “stop destroying the planet…criminals” as guests marched to enter the event.