Lidia Thorpe: Greens senator joins Warren Mundine to stop the Voice to Parliament

An ardent Greens senator and a Conservative businessman have formed an unlikely alliance with their opposition to an Indigenous vote in Parliament.

Lidia Thorpe, who gave a black power salute in the Senate and called Queen Elizabeth a ‘coloniser’, met Indigenous leader Warren Mundine to discuss their plan to oppose the vote.

Mundine told Daily Mail Australia that he and Ms Thorpe – who is also Aboriginal – usually don’t have much in common.

For example, he said: ‘The Greens don’t support nuclear power – I support nuclear power.’

But unlike most of her Green colleagues, Ms Thorpe, who has been contacted for comment, has previously dismissed the Voice as a ‘waste of money’ that would be better spent in Indigenous communities.

Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe (pictured giving a black power salute in the Senate) dismissed Indigenous Voice to Parliament as a ‘waste of money’

“The vote for Parliament was our most important conversation,” Mr Mundine said.

Lidia Thorpe and I are very much on the side of (wanting a) treaty (instead of the vote). I have supported that for over 30 years.’

Last month Ms Thorpe made the extraordinary claim that Australia is still ‘at war’ with Aboriginal people and called for a treaty to bring ‘peace’ to the nation.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is a strong supporter of Voice to Parliament and outlined the question Australians could be asked about the issue in a speech at the Garma Festival in July.

‘When it works, people will wonder why we didn’t do it sooner. I see this is similar to the Stolen Generations apology or the 1967 referendum or native title,” Mr Albanese said.

But despite planning to hold a referendum on the Vote next year, the government has yet to make a decision on funding the Yes and No campaigns.

Mundine, who is a former Liberal candidate and was part of Labor for decades before that, said both sides of the campaign should get federal funding to present their cases.

“If they don’t support either side, we know we’re in a massive fight against a giant, fire-breathing dragon because the Yes vote has all this corporate support and government support,” he said.

Mundine is very critical of the line that many large corporations have taken to undoubtedly support and finance the Voice.

‘Companies talk about training their employees. That sounds very creepy to me. It sounds something like a re-education camp in communist China.

‘(When) I raised the question of have they got people to talk to them and prosecute the no case, there’s all this silence, you hear the grasshoppers.

‘So I challenge all these companies – if you are fair in being educated about the voice of Parliament, then you should have at least one person in the room who doesn’t agree.

Indigenous businessman Warren Mundine (pictured) is strongly opposed to Voice to Parliament

“And you should give them the freedom to talk about why they don’t agree,” he said.

Mundine said the broad corporate support is a “symptom of wakefulness”.

‘I’ve been quite honest about this. I’m in business, I have shareholders in my businesses and I know a lot of business people across this country,” he said.

‘They have been bullied into this position. There is no possibility of dissenting votes. It is a disgraceful behavior of these awake companies.

‘The companies have been sucked into this process and frankly I think it’s a joke when it comes down to it.’

As well as believing the company’s Australia has been duped into supporting the Voice, Mr Mundine also criticized the lack of detail given to the public.

What Anthony Albanese has said about how the voice would work On why the vote must be in the constitution: “What the constitution does, it ensures that the voice cannot be eliminated or silenced by a change of government or a change of prime minister. ‘When it works, people will wonder why we didn’t do it sooner. I see it as similar to the Stolen Generations apology or the 1967 referendum or native title.’ On when Australians will know the details: “We need a referendum, legislation must take place for it to move forward, there will also be a debate in parliament. As part of that debate there will inevitably be discussion of the extensive work of Marcia Langton and Tom Calma, extensive debate about what a vote for Parliament might look like in terms of regional structures. ‘A special model [has] have been put forward by those who envision a national model, but also with equal representation of male and female representatives. Special quarantine of representation to ensure that remote communities are represented and also a regional structure… which will be promoted during the legislative debate. It will decide when it is more clear what an appropriate date for a referendum should be.’ On how the voice would relate to parliament: ‘It does not seek anything that is above Parliament. It is something that is subject to the Norwegian Parliament. ‘It will only be an advisory group. Parliament remains sovereign. ‘People should be heard about matters that affect them, it’s just good manners.’

‘If they really believe in studying this – it should only take five seconds because nobody knows what the Vote for Parliament is – they should have votes for and against.

‘If that is not the case, then they are obviously not loyal to their workers. I know Aboriginal workers who work in some of these big companies who don’t support the Voice.’

Any referendum held in Australia must be approved by a majority of voters in four of the six states to become law, prompting some on the No side to question where their opposition efforts would best be targeted.

“Victoria has become the protest capital of Australia,” Mundine said with a laugh, but said the opposition would be a broad church.

‘We want to work with like-minded people. We want to be more representative of the Australian public than these vigilante corporations are.

‘We want all the races and cultures that have come to Australia to make Australia home, as well as a large group of Aboriginal people who don’t agree with the Voice because it’s not Aboriginal culture.’

Will Australians vote for an Indigenous vote in Parliament? An Australia Institute poll in July found not only strong support for Voice, but for it to be added to the constitution. The survey found that 65 percent would vote yes, up from 58 percent when the same poll was run in June. About 14 percent said they would vote no, while the other 21 percent were undecided. The support was highest among the Green voters, but even 58 percent of the coalition members would vote yes. 59 per cent of One Nation voters would vote yes, despite its leader Pauline Hanson leading the charge against it. This was an increase from 35 percent in June. For a referendum to succeed, a majority of the states must also vote yes, but the poll showed that was also easily covered. All four of the biggest states had comfortable majorities with Victoria on 71 per cent, Queensland 66 per cent, WA 63 per cent and NSW 62 per cent. Support was highest at 85 per cent for Australians aged 18-29, but those over 50 were still over 50 per cent yes.

Mundine is also planning a national tour with country Liberal senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price to promote the No cause and is set to work with Pauline Hanson on the issue.

“I sit down and talk to people because we don’t have any money (for the No campaign),” Mundine said.

For the 1999 referendum, the then federal government under John Howard funded both sides of the debate equally.

Both sides of the 2017 postal survey on same-sex marriage were also government funded.