Lidia Thorpe breaks silence on Queen’s death: Indigenous Greens Senator

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lidia Thorpe has finally broken her silence on the Queen’s death, saying she won’t ‘rage’ – before calling for the ouster of the new King Charles as Australia’s head of state.

The outspoken Greens senator who previously took the parliamentary oath of allegiance while denouncing Her Majesty as a ‘colonizer’ had remained unusually quiet after the monarch’s death on Thursday.

However, she has now released a statement on Twitter saying that she has had “a few days to think.”

“I know people wanted me to come out furious and furious to confirm their opinion of me as a crazy Blak woman,” she wrote.

“In the days since, I have seen anger and disbelief from First Nations people at the glorification of our oppressor.

Outspoken Greens Senator Lydia Thorpe has broken her silence on the Queen’s death

In August, Ms Thorpe raised eyebrows after marching into the floor of parliament and giving a Black Power salute before swearing fealty to the Queen

“I have seen our political leaders continue the oppressive narrative that First People continue to oppress in this country. They have shown no respect for us, or how we feel, or the fact that we have been calling for Day of Mourning for over 80 years.

“This country has a new king. Parliament and the Prime Minister are subject to someone we have not elected. We don’t need a new king, we need a popularly elected head of state.”

In August, Ms Thorpe raised eyebrows after entering the parliament floor and giving a Black Power salute as she prepared to take her oath before the start of a new parliament after the election.

After raising her right fist, she reluctantly swore to the queen.

“I will be and remain faithful to the colonizing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second,” the controversial politician said in a mocking tone.

Australia was a British colony for over 100 years, a period when thousands of Aboriginal Australians were killed and communities displaced.

The country became de facto independent in 1901, but never became a full-fledged republic.

In 1999, Australians narrowly voted against the removal of the Queen, amid an argument over whether her replacement would be elected by MPs, not the public.

Lydia Thorpe previously took parliamentary oath of allegiance as she denounced the Queen as a ‘colonizer’

King Charles III waves to benefactors as he arrives at Buckingham Palace on Sunday

Polls show that most Australians are in favor of a republic, but there is little agreement on how a head of state should be elected.

The debate was reopened after the Queen’s death, although Prime Minister Anthony Albanese dismissed rumors that Australia would soon become a republic.

Despite the prime minister’s support for Australia replacing the monarchy with a local head of state, he said this would not happen in his first term.

Mr Albanese said out of “deep respect and admiration” for the Queen that he would not ask “questions about our constitution” until he was re-elected.

However, Aboriginal Senator Ms Thorpe insisted that the issue should be pursued.

“The process of electing our own head of state would bring us all together – it would force us to tell the truth about our history and lead us to take real action to right the wrongs that began with colonization.” she wrote.

“The number of incarcerations, deaths in custody and the removal of children are all symptoms of an ongoing war against First Nations people in this country. Treaty is an end to the war. We have the opportunity to do it differently in this country. It is time the government showed some ambition.

“We could use this moment and momentum to empower people to democratically elect our own leader. Someone who represents us all and unites a country that has admitted its past and chosen its own future. That unity would be more powerful than any king. But we must first conclude a treaty.’