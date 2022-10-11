Licensing macOS was always a terrible idea–but now it looks worse than ever

Shhh. Do you hear that? Is that the sound of no one suggesting that Apple should ever license macOS again?

If you’re new to the Mac world, welcome. Donuts are over there. We take breaks every hour. Stay away from Todd.

But if you’re not steeped in the lore, you might not remember that pundits would regularly independently come up with this very novel idea that Apple should get out of the business of making Macs and instead — here’s the brilliant part – license the Mac system to other manufacturers. Why it was such a great idea is that generic PC manufacturers would be able to make the machines cheaper and thus increase the Mac’s market share. Apple would lose a large amount of money, but it would make many small amounts.

Don’t try to make sense out of it.

This was a very popular idea throughout the early years of this century, and even after Apple returned to profitability and stability, it refused to die. In 2006, Gartner suggested that Apple should get out of the Mac business by turning to Dell to make Macs. It’s hard to know how much of this was trolling and how much of it was the same kind of ignorance that your mom suggested you befriend the new kid in the neighborhood, the one who told you at the bus stop, that he was great at. overhaul.

According to Gartner, Apple needed to license because Intel would one day decide that it would no longer give Apple a preferential deal on chips. It seems that Apple has found another way to deal with that particular problem.

In 2009, Apple was plagued by an outfit called Psystar that continued to sell their own PC with the Mac operating system. Some thought that Apple should just throw in the towel and go ahead and license the operating system, because ugh, come on, just do it already, we’re so bored, technology is so boring, blow it all up, flip the board. , give us something easy to write about.

During the years 2016-2017, when Apple seemingly got hit on the head and forgot it made Macs, the idea was even taken up by annoyed Mac fans who were dealing with the company’s lackluster and slow offerings. “If you don’t want to do it, let someone else do it!” they declared. Fortunately, Apple got hit in the head again and recovered its memory (that’s how memory works, just ask a neurologist or a writer on “Gilligan’s Island”), and promptly updated the Mac lineup with new chips, new looks, and keyboards that works.

Licensing macOS was always a terrible idea–but now it looks worse than ever 1 IDG

That all brings us to now.

“Mac growth the only highlight in declining PC market, IDC report shows”

As it turns out, Apple was the only major PC maker to see growth in the third quarter, and growth was an impressive 40.2 percent.

It’s a good thing the company didn’t outsource the manufacturing of Macs.

Now that Apple is making its own chips, chips? which absolutely kills it in performance per watts, Macalope finds it hard to imagine how any sane person could suggest Apple licensing macOS.

“Sane person” he said. Someone will surely do it. After all, this is Apple expertise we are talking about.