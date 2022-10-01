License plate scanning cameras installed near Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Santa Barbara mansion

License plate scanning cameras will be installed in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s celebrity-packed neighborhood as their California hometown experiences a spike in crime.

In May, police were alerted to two intruders at the Duke and Duchess’s $14 million Santa Barbara mansion within 12 days; the couple and their two children are believed to have been at home at the time.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department is installing six license plate recognition cameras around Montecito, home to stars including Adam Levine, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Aniston.

In an email to residents, including Harry and Meghan, the Montecito Association said the cameras were being installed “in response to high-value property crime we’ve recently experienced,” it reported. Sun.

“The crimes are being committed by sophisticated gangs of thieves outside the area,” the email continued.

Meghan and Harry are set to install security cameras in their neighborhood after a spike in crime: The couple have had six security breaches at their home before July over a 14-month period.

The couple’s celebrity-studded neighborhood, Montecito, has seen a spike in crime with more “sophisticated gang robberies” in the area.

Solar-powered cameras that cost $2,500 will see who is in the area when a crime is reported.

They are also expected to help with searches for missing persons, active warrants, stolen vehicles and other investigations as the Sheriff’s Department tests the devices for a year.

The cameras are said to identify the make, model and color of the vehicles and even recognize if the vehicles have dents or damage.

However, they will not be used for traffic control or facial recognition and cannot identify individual people.

The police will have 30 days to review the data collected, after which the information will be deleted.

According to The Sun, Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriff Craig Bonner said in an online meeting with locals that authorities were having “some trouble with professional thieves.”

We want these cameras up and running as quickly as possible to capture these people as they come and go from the area.

“They have a proven ability to help investigators effectively solve crimes by providing clues about vehicles that were in an area when the crime was committed,” he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set off two separate burglar alarms at their California home in less than two weeks earlier this year while they and their children were home.

While in the US, it was reported earlier this year that the couple had hired Michael Jackson’s former head of security, Alberto Álvarez (pictured).

According to police records, an intruder was reported at Meghan and Harry’s home on their wedding anniversary on May 19 at 5:44 p.m.

Harry and Meghan were flying back to California from Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee when the second robbery occurred.

‘They help speed up investigations and are a force multiplier; they are out there working 24/7, rain or shine.

“It does not involve facial recognition and the data will be deleted after 30 days unless it is part of an investigation.”

Less than two weeks later, at 3:21pm on May 31, just hours before the couple were to take a private jet to Britain for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, another intruder was reported.

The California security scares came when Harry was given permission to sue the Home Office, claiming he didn’t feel safe in the UK after his bodyguards were withdrawn.

During their time in the United States, it was reported earlier this year that the couple had hired former President Barack Obama’s bodyguard, Christopher Sánchez, and Michael Jackson’s former head of security, Alberto Álvarez.

Police records show that before July there were six security alert calls to his US home over 14 months.