Charged liberals are paying millions of dollars for “golden passports” because they fear a Trump-led civil war in 2024, immigration lawyers have revealed.

According to lawyers leading the trials, the rich people spend huge sums to pack visas that allow them to escape to countries like Austria, Turkey, Jordan and the Caribbean.

Consultants say they have seen a huge surge in interest in second country citizenship in recent years.

Many Americans told them they were terrified at the thought of a new Trump administration, while others cited the Roe v. Wade ruling and the 2008 crash.

The lawyers declined to name names, but a sea of ​​celebrities have suggested fleeing abroad, including Chelsea Handler, Barbra Streisand and Amy Schumer.

The era of Donald Trump prompted many celebrities to flee the US Despite party control in Washington, DC Democrats remain fixated on finding backup plans for American life and now they can now market ‘golden passports’ explodes

Innsbruck, Austria, where a ‘golden passport’ raises a whopping $10 million dollars

Amman, Jordan’s skyline may be tempting enough for some foreigners to pay up to $1.5 million for citizenship

Citizenship Malta is one of the most popular and highly recommended ‘gold visas’, but you have to pay somewhere in the margins of $1 million to enter the European Union through the small island nation

St. Kitts and Nevis could become a permanent vacation spot for a price in the margin of $500,000

David Lesperance, an immigration attorney, told the Daily Beast that despite the fact that “golden passports” were once most popular among emerging titans of technology trying to avoid IPO-related tax events, or former money conservatives skilled in the art of tax evasion, it’s the libraries that are now looking for alternative citizenship to avoid an American future they don’t bet on.

There are those who are convinced that this country is full of insane Christian fundamentalists and good old guys from the South

The cost of acquired citizenship ranges from the low six figures to many millions of dollars.

Some Atlantic islands are ultimately affordable, while chic European countries will cost you a pretty penny.

The low tax rates and so-called liberal foreign policies may initially seem tempting to the radically anti-Trump constituency, but US law dictates that to circumvent national tax laws, an individual must typically relinquish their citizenship.

For that reason, most Americans remain noncommittal when it comes to completely renunciating their American belongings.

Where rich, awake Americans gather with their golden visas and how much it will cost them Malta – up to $1 million

Austria – up to $10 million

St. Kitts and Nevis – up to $500,000

St. Lucia – up to $500,000

Antigua and Barbuda – $100,000

Grenada – $220,000

Dominica – $100,000

Turkey – $400,000

Jordan – $1.5 million

Vanuatu – $150,000

“The vast majority of customers… get it because it’s insurance. It’s a Plan B. Rich people, they want the option,” Henley & Partners — one of those investment migration consulting firms — executive Dominic Volek told The Beast.

However, the luxury visa market is reminiscent of a moment in the not-so-distant past when wealthy liberals swore they would evacuate America – 2016.

A few dozen celebrities – at least – threatened, yes promised, to leave the US if (and eventually when) Donald Trump was elected to high office.

But none of them did.

Chelsea Handler and Amy Schumer said they would be moving to Spain. ‘The View’ host Raven Symone said Canada beckoned. Snoop Dogg also inquired whether he was going to America’s northern neighbor. Samuel L. Jackson promised that his new home would be South Africa. Barbra Streisand is committed to Australia. George Lopez said he would preemptively return to Mexico before Trump sent him there, and Cher said it would be time to explore interplanetary travel.

Perhaps negotiating alternative citizenship didn’t turn out to be the easy process the celebs envisioned when they initially renounced America. But now there are industry professionals to help.

“There are people who are convinced that this country is full of insane Christian fundamentalists and good old guys from the South,” said E-2 Visa Solutions founder Marc Hyman, another executive. who helps the wealthy arrange international escape.

Comedian Chelsea Handler said she would pack up and move to Spain if Trump became president. Once he did, she came back and said it was her duty to stay in the US and become politically active during the Trump era

Outspoken awakened celeb Barbra Streisand said she’d make her way to Australia or Canada ‘if they want me’ if Trump won the presidential election

Disney star and co-host of ‘The View’ Raven Symone said she would flee to Canada and even improve her ice hockey skills on the air in preparation for a move north if Trump took office.