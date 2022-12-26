A Milwaukee library has become an internet sensation due to his hilarious TikTok account.

The latest viral video released by the Milwaukee Public Library showed a 90-year-old woman goofing off at the suggestion that she was too old to check out manga books.

The video has garnered 2.3 million views since it was posted in November and is just one of many creative TikToks that have drawn viewers to the page.

An old woman turns off the camera at the suggestion that she is too old to read manga books.

The Milwaukee Public Library TikTok account has gone viral for its creative videos

In the video, a woman can be seen approaching a shelf of manga books in the library with the statement, “You’re 78, you can’t read Manga,” over the image.

The woman walks over to the shelf, reads some titles, and pulls out a book.

In response to the suggestion that he is too old to enjoy the Japanese comedy genre, he throws his middle finger at the camera and sticks out his tongue.

‘I’m 90,’ the video then flashes, and the woman puts on a pair of sunglasses and leaves.

The old lady walks over to the manga graphic novel shelf in the library.

The woman is not interested in the idea that she is too old to read manga books.

Having scolded the camera, the woman puts on a pair of sunglasses and leaves with her book.

On TikTok and Instagram, the video has amassed more than 10 million views.

It’s just one of many videos the library has been using to try to entice customers to peruse its shelves.

The city’s libraries recently reopened to full service after the pandemic, nearly experiencing a $1.9 million funding cut last month and have been using social media to try to promote themselves.

Other videos include one edited to look like rapper Saweetie strutting through the library to go to the bathroom, employees using archival materials to solve a mystery in a mock episode of Stranger Things, and mocking customers using self-checkout. to cunningly pick up erotic novels.

Inside the Milwaukee Public Library, which recently returned to full service after the pandemic

The old woman in the Manga video is the grandmother of library employee Fawn Siemsen-Fuchs, 38, who is in charge of organizing the videos.

Siemsen-Fuchs writes the content for the videos and is looking for volunteers to appear in them.

He works with Derek Reilly, 32, a policy and research coordinator who films and edits the TikToks.

“People probably wondered if our content would be good or engaging due to the fact that we’re both in our 30s,” Reilly told the Wall Street Journal.

He said that his experience working in the library helps them make engaging videos.

“I don’t think an intern, someone who isn’t familiar with the library, would be able to create this content,” he said.

Library visits and library card sign-ups have increased in recent months, the library told the Wall Street Journal, but it’s unclear whether or not its social media should be thankful because its popularity coincided with the reopening of branches.