Librarian at $60,000-a-year NYC private school who believes that gender is fake outrages parents

Parents of a posh Manhattan private school are outraged by the librarian’s ultra-vigilant statement that gender doesn’t exist — as well as a blood-curdling call for violence against her heterosexual white male colleagues.

Ingrid Conley-Abrams, 43 – a librarian at Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School – found herself in hot water in August after parents came across a 2015 of hers that read “Burn White Straight Male Librarianship to the Ground.”

The tweet was officially flagged as hate speech by Twitter and had Conley-Abrams’ account suspended for a period this month. The New York Postbut parents at the $59,000-a-year school said it was just one incident in years of eyebrow-raising behavior from the librarian.

‘If a student posts that they want to burn down or shoot a library, they will be expelled,’ a mother told The Post. [tweeted] that she wants to prevent students from enrolling in the Ivy League. Do parents know they pay nearly $60,000 a year for this?’

That mom referenced a 2020 tweet where the librarian wrote, “Unfortunately, the students at my school only attend Ivy League colleges, so I’ve really failed them with my weird, free-spinning godless radical hotbed of a library.” :(‘

Conley-Abrams’ social media is full of gender philosophies, including the phrase “Gender is fake” in her Twitter bio, and tweets about being non-binary and saying, “I’m not a woman.”

She also has the signature bright colored hair, horn-rimmed glasses and septum piercing that many modern social justice warriors see.

Parents also said their children talked about how the librarian was “forever pushing” books on gender identity, including Ibraham Kendi’s Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Anti-Racism and You.

Conley-Abrams has been known to visit classrooms to teach, according to The Post, and even appeared in a 2020 panel titled Talking to Kids About Anatomy, Gender, Sexuality, Puberty and Pregnancy, aimed at discussing the topics with pre-k through first graders.

“Ingrid was introduced as a ‘gender expert’ on the panel, which was odd enough to begin with, but typical of what happens in private schools in New York City,” said one mother, “why is a librarian also a ‘gender expert’?” ‘? And why is there a panel about talking about gender and sex and pregnancy with four and five year olds?’

A Columbia mom told The Post that the experience with Conley-Abrams became emblematic of the situation in New York City schools, and parents who disapprove of it feel powerless to speak up.

‘It is very difficult for parents. They don’t want any of this. They want a school that matches their family values.’

“But if you talk about this publicly, your child will probably be expelled from school and you and your husband could lose your jobs. It’s not fair.’

The Conley-Abrams controversy isn’t the only awakened fiasco Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School has run into in recent years.

In May 2021, parents complained about a workshop at the school titled “Pornography Literacy: An intersectional focus on mainstream porn,” which consisted of an explicit slideshow shown to 120 students.

The presentation talked about how porn meets “three major male vulnerabilities,” showed “orgasm gap” statistics showing how straight women have fewer orgasms than lesbian women, and showed half-naked women in bondage attire to explore the difference between porn and art.

According to The Post, the reading featured a list of the most searched porn terms of 2019, such as “anal,” “stepmom,” and “gangbang.”