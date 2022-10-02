Liberty WR makes catch of college football season with incredible one-handed touchdown problem

<!–

Jaivian Lofton made an insane snag that could easily win his claim to Saturday’s college football season catch.

In Liberty’s win over Old Dominion, Lofton made a catch with puzzling ease — raising one hand to bring in a 34-yard reception while holding off the defensive back with the other.

After somehow reeling in the absurd catch, Lofton stared over his opponent with understandable swagger.

Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter rolled to the right before lifting the ball to his wideout

Lofton is a junior who transferred to the Virginia-based school of Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

The six-foot receiver had two receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown in the 38-24 win over the Monarchs.

Throughout the season, Lofton has seven receptions for 90 yards and a sensational single touchdown.

Lofton was harassed by awesome teammates after Saturday’s match opening

The win keeps Liberty in the hunt for the FBS Independents title as they are 5-1 tied for first place with BYU.

Next up for Liberty and Lofton are fellow independent school, the 1-4 UMass Minutemen.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion — who is third in the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference — takes on Coastal Carolina in Conway, SC. next Saturday.