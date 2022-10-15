Liberty Poole says she was verbally abused by ‘lads’ at the airport who called her a ‘catfish’

Liberty Poole says she was verbally abused by a “group of guys” who called her a “catfish” while she was makeup and fake tan free at the airport.

On Friday, the former Love Islander, 23, shared her Instagram stories to explain her ordeal as she traveled from Birmingham Airport with one of her closest friends.

She explained that she was “dressed back” to no makeup, fake tan, eyelashes and her hair scraped into a ponytail for easier travel, but claims members of the public were relentless in their brutal attack on her appearance.

Horrible: Liberty Poole (pictured) says she was verbally abused by a ‘group of guys’ who called her a ‘catfish’ while wearing makeup and fake tan at the airport

The former Dancing On Ice contestant told her 1.4 million followers, “Hi guys, so I just wanted to come and talk about my experience that happened tonight and I’m actually speaking my truth.

“So tonight I went to the airport and I literally got no lashes, no foundation, like really stripped down, and like just me.

“I was verbally abused by a group of guys in the audience, who yelled at me, ‘you’ve gone downhill since love island, oh my god, you’re such a catfish’…I get on the plane and tell the staff, “oh my god have you seen freedom?” blah blah – just because i went to the airport undressed.

Revealing: On Friday, the former Love Islander, 23 (pictured), took to her Instagram Stories to explain her ordeal as she traveled from Birmingham Airport with one of her best friends

“And I think it’s so important to let people know that with social media, yes, you’re going to post your best photos, but you won’t always be glamorous.

You won’t always be in great shape, you’ll have your down days, look, I’ve got a place I haven’t covered – I’m unfiltered. I’m not a fake tan yet and this is me.

“This is the stripped-down version of me and I’m not ashamed and I’m not going to be ashamed of people and at the end of the day I got out and had this – after all that – I had these women come up to me and say, “Freedom, can I please take a picture with you?”

Telling all: The former Dancing On Ice contestant told her 1.4 million followers, ‘So tonight I went to the airport and I literally went no lashes, no foundation, like really stripped down’

Terrible: Liberty said because of her appearance, she was “verbally abused by a group of guys in the audience: they yelled at me, ‘you’ve gone downhill since love island'”

“And I was like, ‘Yeah sure,’ and they said, ‘Don’t worry, I’m following you on Instagram, I’ll put a filter on you.’

“Like they literally said that to me, so here I come and say I’m not ashamed to be here with no lashes, no tan, no makeup, hair scraped up as I am – I’m not ashamed, because if I’m not taking a stand and telling young girls it’s normal to be like this, and you don’t have to be dressed up every night.

“And don’t get me wrong, I’m going out tonight, I’m going to get dressed and go out with my best buddy of ten.

It gets worse: Even after that ordeal, to make matters worse, Liberty said a group of women asked her for a photo, but said, “Don’t worry, I’ve seen your Instagram, I’ll put a filter on it.” put on you’

‘But those are not realistic standards.

“So yeah, thanks for those people who made me feel like shit and cry, but I’m allowed to feel emotions, I’m allowed to be sad, but it’s how you pick yourself up again.

“And I’ll pick myself up again, and I think you know what I’m gonna do and have a good time, cause I’m a boss b***h” and I always just tell people, you get 10 seconds of being sad and then you will be happy again.

Forget it: after the incident, she traveled on to her destination where she enjoyed a night out with friend Abbie

“Honestly, you have to pick yourself up and move on.

“So yeah, I’m going out and having the best time ever, I’m going to live my best life.

“I just wanted to get that message across, because you’re beautiful, no matter what people say to you, it’s all about confidence and self-confidence.

“Thank you to those people who treated me so negatively tonight because I’m turning that into something positive. Lots of love.’

After the incident, she traveled on to her destination where she enjoyed a night out with friend Abbie.

The pair dressed down to the last detail in complete glamor as they headed out for a night out to forget the terrible assault on her appearance earlier in the day.

Liberty rose to fame in 2021 after she stole the nation’s hearts after her romance with Jake Cornish in Love Island’s seventh series went awry.

Their love story lasted until three days before the finale of the hit ITV2 show, when Liberty decided to leave after sensing that something was amiss in their relationship.

She also hinted at issues between the pair that have not aired, such as Jake complaining about her messiness and disliking the way she dresses.

Liberty said, “I don’t want to continue with this feeling of not being happy or like I have to change myself for someone.

“The point is you have to love me for who I am or I’m just not the girl for you and I’m happy to give this back to you and I hope you find the girl who wears heels and blazer dresses and is neat.” ‘