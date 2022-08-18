Liberty Poole cuts a stylish figure in a strapless feathered crop top

<!–

Liberty Poole couldn’t hold back her smile as she filmed a new brand-deal video in Birmingham on Wednesday.

The former Love Island star, 22, looked sensational as she left the Hair Extension Group Salon with a new style.

The blonde beauty wowed in a strapless feathered purple crop top and ripped wide-leg jeans.

The Dancing On Ice star showed off her stuff in a pair of sky-high silver heels as she walked down the street on the phone.

She carried her personal belongings in a dazzling eye-catching handbag and rocked a pale pink manicure.

Liberty is adorned with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and two layered chic necklaces.

The ITV2 star sported a glamorous palette of makeup, including fluttering lashes, a smoky eyeshadow and a swipe of nude lipstick.

The reality star tied her long blonde locks into a high ponytail that fell down her back in loose waves.

Liberty took to Instagram to share a promo clip as she got her new extensions put on.

She said, ‘OMG!!!! @thehairextensiongroup has released the most amazing premium hair extensions. The weft I had on today is called Ghost Weft and was applied using their famous @nakedweave technique.

‘Weft to is new in the UK and is 75% smaller than most other weft types. I actually can’t believe how small and flat the top is and yet the ends are super full!’

Dragons Den star and salon founder Ola Goldsmith said: “Liberty is a perfect fit to be our brand ambassador for our new Ghost Weft. She’s a real girly girl with a big heart through and through, as seen on last year’s Love Island.

“Liberty stands for everything our company believes in and we are so excited to have her on board.”