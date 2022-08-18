Liberty Poole cuts a stylish figure in a strapless feathered crop top
Love Island’s Liberty Poole cuts a stylish figure in a strapless feathered crop top while making an ad
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Liberty Poole couldn’t hold back her smile as she filmed a new brand-deal video in Birmingham on Wednesday.
The former Love Island star, 22, looked sensational as she left the Hair Extension Group Salon with a new style.
The blonde beauty wowed in a strapless feathered purple crop top and ripped wide-leg jeans.
Looks good: Liberty Poole looked sensational in a strapless feathered purple crop top as she left the Hair Extension Group Salon in Birmingham on Wednesday
The Dancing On Ice star showed off her stuff in a pair of sky-high silver heels as she walked down the street on the phone.
She carried her personal belongings in a dazzling eye-catching handbag and rocked a pale pink manicure.
Liberty is adorned with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and two layered chic necklaces.
Stunning: The former Love Island star, 22, wore blue ripped wide-leg jeans while carrying her personal belongings in a dazzling eye-catching handbag
The ITV2 star sported a glamorous palette of makeup, including fluttering lashes, a smoky eyeshadow and a swipe of nude lipstick.
The reality star tied her long blonde locks into a high ponytail that fell down her back in loose waves.
Liberty took to Instagram to share a promo clip as she got her new extensions put on.
Stylish: Liberty paired with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and two chic layered necklaces while styling her long blonde locks into a high ponytail
She said, ‘OMG!!!! @thehairextensiongroup has released the most amazing premium hair extensions. The weft I had on today is called Ghost Weft and was applied using their famous @nakedweave technique.
‘Weft to is new in the UK and is 75% smaller than most other weft types. I actually can’t believe how small and flat the top is and yet the ends are super full!’
Dragons Den star and salon founder Ola Goldsmith said: “Liberty is a perfect fit to be our brand ambassador for our new Ghost Weft. She’s a real girly girl with a big heart through and through, as seen on last year’s Love Island.
“Liberty stands for everything our company believes in and we are so excited to have her on board.”
Stunning: The Dancing On Ice star showed off her stuff in a pair of sky-high silver heels as she walked down the street on the phone