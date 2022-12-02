Liberals of NSW stop candidate from mandatory vax.

The Conservative lawyer favored to win the pre-selection in the ultra-secure Liberal seat of Castle Hill has blocked his nomination as he criticized the Berejiklian government’s pandemic lockdowns.

Noel McCoy, a former Young Liberal president, was expected to win the coveted seat after using his support in the hard-right faction to defeat centre-right rival and incumbent Transportation Secretary David Elliott.

Attorney Noel McCoy has been barred from running in the Liberal pre-selection in Castle Hill due to his outspoken opposition to the NSW government’s pandemic response.

However, McCoy said on Thursday that an internal Liberal Party review committee had rejected his candidacy because of his outspoken opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns and mandatory vaccinations.

“I have consistently and publicly sought to defend the core values ​​of the party – freedom and liberty – and in the more recent past have at times criticized some aspects of the policy responses of the Berejiklian and Morrison governments to COVID,” McCoy said.