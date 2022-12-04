Liberal journalists rush to criticize reporter Matt Taibbi for releasing Elon Musk’s Twitter Files

Unsurprisingly, leftist journalists are scrambling to slander reporter Matt Taibbi for releasing Elon Musk’s explosive “Twitter Files.”

Musk, the billionaire owner of Twitter, gave Taibbi access to the documents, excerpts of which he began publishing Friday night on the social media site.

The documents included internal Twitter emails that appeared to show staffers removing tweets showing a naked Hunter Biden at the behest of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Taibbi, a podcaster and former Rolling Stone correspondent, was heavily criticized by top journalists at NBC News, MSNBC, the Daily Beast and elsewhere, who accused him of doing “PR work” and committing journalistic malfeasance.

Matt Taibbi… what a sad, shameful demise. I swear kids, he used to do a good job,” Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali tweeted.

NBC News reporters Ben Collins and Brandy Zadrozny were among those who criticized Taibbi’s work, calling it “PR work” and “really bad reporting”

Should be a warning to everyone. Selling your soul for the richest white nationalist on the planet. Well, he’ll eat well for the rest of his life, I think. But is it worth it?,” he added.

NBC News Senior Reporter Ben Collins wrote, “Imagine throwing everything away to do PR work for the richest person in the world. Humiliating shit.’

Mehdi Hasan, the MSNBC host, had similar criticisms, tweeting, “Imagine doing volunteer online PR work for the richest man in the world on a Friday night, in the service of naked and cynical right-wing narratives, and then pretending to be are speaking. truth in power.’

NBC Senior Reporter Brandy Zadrozny offered more nuanced criticism of Taibbi’s analysis.

Zadrozny specifically pointed to Taibbi’s conclusion that the Democrats had “more channels” to lobby Twitter employees for content moderation than the Republicans, because the staff’s political donations overwhelmingly went to the Democrats.

To jump to political contributions as the reason why the right was more often reported for breaking rules is just bad reasoning and really bad reporting. Good thing this guy doesn’t have an editor,” Zadrozny tweeted.

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan (left) and Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali (right) also joined the criticism of Taibbi’s work

Widespread criticism of Taibbi’s report focused on a list of tweets apparently removed at the behest of Biden’s campaign, which Taibbi failed to reveal with nude photos of Hunter, in violation of Twitter’s own policies.

Taibbi was not immediately available for comment on Saturday.

On the other hand, prominent journalist Glenn Greenwald, who is regularly critical of the mainstream media, hailed the files as “extraordinary documents” that “demonstrate the extreme pressure and collusion between liberal Twitter execs and Dem Party leaders to press coverage of Biden.” to censor’.

Greenwald denounced journalists critical of Taibbi’s release as “the petty employees of media companies who don’t report – just berate powerless citizens to get them censored.”

“The reason these people cling to Taibbi’s story is trivial, because they don’t want and can’t admit outrageous or inappropriate behavior by leading Dem politicians. Ask them to name one. Any criticism of leading Dems is to them an automatic hoax, a “nothing citizen,” Greenwald wrote.

“The whole sleazy liberal gang in the bunch from NBC, Daily Beast, etc. – all the censorship advocates who think advocacy for censorship is somehow compatible with journalism – are outraged that the actions of their Dem Party allies in getting the Biden story censored be exposed,” he also tweeted.

Musk also criticized the media’s coverage of the files.

“Instead of admitting they lied to the public, they’re trying to pretend this is a no-brainer,” he said. “They should be ashamed.”