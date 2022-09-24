Liberal Florida commissioner announces plans to back GOP star Ron DeSantis’s re-election

A Democratic Florida commissioner has publicly supported the Republican government of Florida, Ron DeSantis, in his bid for reelection.

Dave Kerner, 39, who has been reelected four times in heavily Democratic Palm Beach County in the south of the state, gave an enthusiastic endorsement Fox news where he defended suggestions that he had turned his side.

“I have been a registered Democrat since I registered to vote at age 18. I don’t really see it as going against my party. I’m a Floridian, an American first. But there’s a confluence of reasons,” Kerner began, before listing a list of reasons DeSantis got his vote.

“The trajectory of our state, which I spoke of in my endorsement, its support for law enforcement, its management of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are many reasons why I supported him,” Kerner explained.

“There’s been a lot of what I definitely call shadow support of sorts. Clearly, Governor DeSantis is doing an incredible job in Florida. He’s the governor of America, but there’s a lot of support.

‘You know, it’s an act of courage, what you’ve done and you should be proud of that. And it’s not about what I did. It’s about the record of the governor in the state of Florida. But ultimately it shouldn’t be an act of bravery and shouldn’t be seen as an act of bravery,” Kerner said, trying to downplay his loyalty swap.

Earlier in the week, Kerner had sung the governor’s praises as he piled on the compliments at a meeting at the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association.

Kerner himself was a police officer in the city of Alachua from 2004-2007.

Kerner threw his weight behind the DeSantis administration at a rally, on Twitter and on Fox News

He is now a lawyer and served two terms in the Florida House of Representatives before his 2016 election to the County Commission. Kerner was subsequently re-elected to the committee in 2020, but due to term limits, he cannot rejoin in 2024.

“We are an emerging state and I give our governor a lot of credit for the trajectory of our state,” Kerner said.

“This was not a difficult choice for me. This was not the proverbial lesser of two evils. Administration DeSantis has proved himself more than worthy. . . and he has done so with the level of dignity, purpose and respect that is lost in the public sphere today.”

Kerner, who worked in the rotating job of the mayor of Palm Beach County in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, also praised DeSantis’ performance during the health crisis.

“I have worked with him not only to protect our physical health, but also our mental health, our economic health. I stood with him as we made sure our schools were open and our businesses were open,” he said.

While other states, including California, issued on-the-spot orders, DeSantis lifted all restrictions and lockdown rules by September 2020 and did his best to keep the state open for business.

In return for his endorsement, DeSantis also shared words for Kerner as he basked the left-wing anti-police movement.

“We’re focused on protecting victims, not cooping up criminals, and no one knows that better than Dave, who has served the Florida communities,” DeSantis said.

“Commissioner Kerner knows firsthand the threat posed by the Defund the Police movement and understands the important role our local law enforcement officers play in keeping Florida safe.”

Palm Beach County Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo said Kerner’s support won’t carry weight with fellow Democrats “because the Democrats know who Ron DeSantis is.” Democrats know what kind of governor he is and what he’s done. And the Democrats will vote for Charlie Crist. The response I hear from ordinary Democrats is that this is outrageous.”

“I am totally and utterly shocked by Dave Kerner and incredibly disappointed – it’s not a strong enough word – that Dave Kerner was able to support Governor Ron DeSantis,” Rizzo added.

DeSantis has made a name for himself in the news as he weighs a 2024 White House run as a possible Trump successor.

DeSantis, a combative governor, has used the power of his office to gain national exposure by eschewing COVID-19 lockdowns, mocking Biden’s age and abilities, punishing Disney World for its opposition to a new state law that has disrupted discussion. on LGBTQ issues in schools, and recently Venezuelan immigrants fly from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.

DeSantis appears regularly on Fox News and constantly provokes the Democratic party.

Palm Beach County was also a target of DeSantis after the school board required that students wear masks to school during the pandemic, despite DeSantis’ executive order lifting such requirements.

Next week, President Joe Biden will hold a political rally for the first time as president in a state where he lost in 2020.

Biden has held political events in Democratic strongholds like Maryland and New York in recent weeks, but next Tuesday’s popular rally in Orlando is expected to show how he can build the case for his reelection.

While former President Donald Trump has long been considered the Republican frontrunner in 2024, recent polls show DeSantis is higher in Florida.

Biden will use his meeting to brand extremist Republicans like DeSantis a threat to democracy as he tries to use anger at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe vs Wade decision that guaranteed women access to abortion. , said Democratic officials.

Biden’s poll numbers remain under water in Florida, and Republicans say they welcome his journey.

The last time a Democrat won a presidential or senate election in Florida was in 2012.

In Florida, Republicans have an advantage in voter registration, 5.2 million versus 4.9 million. But the number of unaffiliated voters stands at 3.9 million, an increasingly important part of the electorate.