Liam Williams ruled out of Wales’ autumn Tests after undergoing surgery with a collarbone injury

A ‘devastated’ Liam Williams has been ruled out of Wales’ crunch autumn international after undergoing surgery on a collarbone injury he suffered on debut for his new side Cardiff.

Two-time British and Irish Lion and experienced international Williams, 31, is a vital figure for Wayne Pivac’s Wales and a definite starter at full-back if fit.

But having moved from Welsh region Scarlets to Cardiff in the summer, he was forced off in the first half of his first game for the capital against Munster on Saturday.

Liam Williams will miss Wales’ autumn Test after picking up a collarbone injury on Saturday

Cardiff confirmed Williams had surgery to repair his broken collarbone on Monday night and is expected to be out for between 12 to 16 weeks.

It means he will miss Wales’ November clashes with New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Australia.

‘Absolutely devastated to pick up an injury on my Cardiff debut,’ Williams wrote on social media. ‘The operation went well last night – on the road to recovery!’

Wayne Pivac will see Williams’ absence as a major blow to his World Cup preparations

Williams’ injury is a major blow for Wales boss Pivac as his side look to hit top gear ahead of next year’s World Cup in France.

Williams is first choice at fullback. His understudy Leigh Halfpenny is still recovering from a long-term knee injury. Another No.15 option in Hallam Amos retired this summer to become a doctor.

That means as things stand, New Zealand-born Johnny McNicholl will be favorite to start in that position against the All Blacks and the country of his birth on November 5.

Johnny McNicholl is now favorite to take Williams’ place to face his birth nation New Zealand

“I’m desperately disappointed for Liam,” Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young said.

– He was really keen to have a good season. He has done everything that has been asked of him since coming to Cardiff and I thought he looked sharp in the game.

“I’m sorry for him – it’s a big blow for us and a big blow for Wales.”