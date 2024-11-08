Liam Payne’s ex Danielle Peazer shares heartbreaking post about grief – after hotel worker and ‘drug dealer’ are arrested and accused of supplying One Direction star with drugs before his tragic death

Liam Payne’s ex-girlfriend Danielle Peazer shared a heartfelt post about her grief following his tragic death last month at age 31.

The One Direction star plunged 45 feet from the third floor into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, with a hotel worker and ‘drug dealer’ now identified and arrested after being accused of supplying drugs to the singer before he died.

Danielle, who dated Liam from 2010 to 2012, previously revealed how the singer had contacted her just weeks before his death to express his happiness for her after welcoming her daughter Mia with her new partner Sonny.

On Instagram, the model shared snaps documenting her travels in October and the last image is a poem about grief by Donna Ashworth.

It said: ‘You don’t move on after a loss, but you should move on. You must shake hands with the pain, welcome it, because now it lives with you. Sit her at the table and offer her comfort. She’s not the monster you first thought. She is love

The One Direction star jumped from his balcony in Buenos Aires, with a hotel worker and ‘drug dealer’ now identified and arrested after being accused of supplying drugs to the singer before he died (pictured in 2019)

And she will walk with you now, stay with you now, in peace. If you let her. And on the days when your anger is high, remember why it came, remember who it represents.’

‘Remember. The pain came to you, my friend, because love came first. Love came first.

Subtitle of the publication: “Reflecting on moments of October.”

It comes after a 21-year-old and a 24-year-old were named overnight by respected Argentine news website Infobae as two of three suspects arrested. They are accused of supplying drugs to Mr Payne, while a third suspect is under investigation for abandoning a person who subsequently died.

The publication described the 21-year-old, from Ingeniero Budge, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, as an employee of the CasaSur Palermo hotel accused of having supplied cocaine to Payne on at least two occasions.

The 24-year-old drug trafficker is from Berazategui, a suburb southeast of the city center. He allegedly supplied narcotics to the former One Direction member in the days before his death.

The singer’s close friend Rogelio ‘Roger’ Nores denied being the third suspect and told MailOnline last night that he would never have abandoned the star.

Prosecutors made clear that any idea that Liam had committed suicide had been ruled out, saying he was in a state of “partial or complete unconsciousness” when he fell to his death when he “didn’t know what he was doing.”

She also shared a beaming family selfie after revealing how Liam had expressed his happiness for her and that it was something she would “cherish forever.”

Fans rushed to the comments to send Danielle their best wishes.

Tests have shown he consumed alcohol and cocaine before he died and also had traces of an antidepressant in his system.

Last month, after Liam’s death, Danielle said that He is “not mentally strong enough” to deal with the news before returning to social media with a lengthy tribute along with a series of snaps of them together.

Penning: “While we all take the time to navigate a world without Liam, it’s important to remember that while he was adored by millions as a world-famous musician over the last decade, he was also someone’s son and brother for over 30 years. , a friend to so many and more recently an uncle.’

‘His most important role and something he was most proud of of all his monumental successes was being a father.

He continued: ‘The idea that there is now a child growing up without a parent is heartbreaking and unfair.

‘To Liam’s son Bear, as well as his parents and sisters, my love, thoughts and strength are with you. “The magnitude of this loss is incomprehensible and I will continue to support them in any way I can.”

Before adding: ‘Thank you for teaching me about the importance of setting boundaries and that I should always protect my heart.

“Receiving a message from you a couple of weeks ago expressing your happiness at the love I found between Sonny and Mia is something I will treasure forever.”