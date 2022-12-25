Liam Payne gives his girlfriend Kate Cassidy a passionate Christmas hug at a festive party

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the British Fashion Awards earlier this month.

And Liam Payne’s relationship with American beauty Kate Cassidy seems to be going from strength to strength when they were caught sharing a Christmas smoosh at a party.

The former One Direction star, 29, and his 23-year-old girlfriend, photographed on Friday night, danced at a celebratory event before sharing a kiss.

Dressed in a plain white T-shirt, Liam had a casual but neat figure.

Blonde beauty Kate wore her locks in a big bouncy curl style and looked effortlessly glamorous in her high-necked black bodysuit and satin bottom.

She wore a full face of makeup for the occasion, while Liam wore his dark brown locks pushed back with some product.

Singer Liam looks into the camera capturing the moment, watching the intimate moment intently.

He then gives the friend she’s filming a humorous middle finger before going in to hug his lover.

He nestled on her neck and then Kate gave him a loving peck on the cheek.

Kate shared the moment again with her 19,500 followers, while Liam decided not to.

The adorable moment comes after Liam admitted he’s “never been good” at singing.

Liam took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday night to tell his fans the reveal about his larynx while striking “sexy” poses for the camera.

Before heading out for a night out in New York, the pop star joked with friends and tried out a bright light for a video selfie.

Former One Direction star Liam asked boyfriend Hadley Anne: ‘What should I do with it? Do I have to look sexy, like…?’ as he pulled a series of poses for the camera.

His girlfriend Hadley suggested they sing a song, to which Liam confessed, “Can’t.” Never been good.’

It comes after Liam mocked his bizarre accent video on Instagram on Wednesday night, while giving his best Elvis impression.