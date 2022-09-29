Liam Norwell’s career-best nine-for saves Warwickshire’s season in five-run thriller

Warwickshire 272 for Dec 4 (Yates 104, Sibley 54, Holland 3-85) and 177 (Sibley 77, Fuller 4-34) Hampshire 311 (Vince 98, Barker 76, Norwell 4-38) and 133 (Gubbins 46, Norwell 9-62) with five runs

At a time when county cricket is at its most paranoid, with the domestic game and everyone living in it caught in their own culture war, Liam Norwell produced the kind of one-man performance, in the final throes of the 2022 season, that will live on long after we all say goodbye have taken.

It was either a win or a failure for Warwickshire as the final day of their campaign arrived. With the loss of so many overs to rain on the first two days, the club needed “snookers”, in the words of their relieved coach Mark Robinson. But on the fourth morning, in their rush for quick runs and a defensible target, Warwickshire’s innings fell somewhere between aggression and panic, as they collapsed from their overnight 62 for 2 to 177 all-out. With a narrow lead of 138, their hopes of skipping Yorkshire and escaping second relegation seemed all but fulfilled.

But Norwell stepped in to claim all but one of Hampshire’s ten second-innings wickets for a career-best 9 for 62, and retain last year’s champions in Division One with just five runs to defend. His match numbers of 13 for 100 were also the best of his career, bringing a timely end to a season plagued by back problems, personal problems, a concussion and a tear in his elbow, all conspired to limit him to four red balls. performances.

And it speaks volumes about Norwell’s pain tolerance and mental strength that he only took three overs in the 23.5 bowled at the Pavilion End. His spells, split 8-2-16-3 and 10.5-1-46-6, were due to both perseverance and high skill, as he changed his approach at the crease and manipulated the seam to challenge both edges.

The credit should also go to Oliver Hannon-Dalby, who has held the attack in Warwickshire together this season in the absence of not only Norwell but Chris Woakes and Olly Stone, finishing the campaign with 53 wickets at 23.69. And just like when Woakes claimed his own career-best 9 for 36 against Durham six years ago, Hannon-Dalby was the man to take tenth. All told, he held down the City End to concede just 40 to 18 overs.

The nature of this remarkable victory became apparent during the Warwickshire celebrations. This was not an outpouring of unbridled joy, with players running in wildly different directions. Those around the wicket who had appealed on their last breath of the County Championship season fell to their knees when referee Richard Kettleborough raised his finger to confirm a perpendicular lbw against Mohammad Abbas. Everyone else ran straight to an emotional Norwell. The club’s glory had come at the end of the 2021 season – this was nothing but relief.

Oliver Hannon-Dalby heroically threw in a tenacious role but only claimed the one wicket•Getty Images

That Hampshire had something substantial to chase was mainly due to Dom Sibley, in his 98th and final innings for the club before returning to Surrey, who was the last man for 77 from 101 balls. But the signs were there from the start that Warwickshire had a puncher’s chance, when Hannon-Dalby nibbled his first throw past Felix Organ’s bat before finding himself over the edge midway through his third, with just six runs left on the board.

While Hannon-Dalby owned the fort at the Birmingham End, Norwell stepped into his scion of the other. His first eight-over spell was notable for its consistency in pace and threat. Ian Holland lost his stump on a misjudged leave of absence, and when Joe Weatherley was stuck lbw to leave Hampshire, wobbly 33 for 3, Norwell came in a two out of two whiskers as James Vince shoved his first ball in past his own stumps.

Vince, fresh off a near-perfect 98 in the first innings, took that turn as a sign as he climbed into the first substitution, Henry Brookes, with a pair of flowing fours, leaving Will Rhodes no choice but to whip him out of the box. attack after just two overs for 17. Norwell wasn’t so easily frightened, though, and when Vince put his wrist into a pull shot too early, Hannon-Dalby interrupted his rest on his fine leg to rush in and make a smart catch. Of course 33 for 4 would have been preferable, but 49 for 4 was good enough.

However, the 12-over-quit on the fifth wicket felt long enough to take the sting out of the chase and, as Nick Gubbins grew in confidence, some of the enthusiasm ebbed away from what was now essentially a two-man attack. Rhodes himself was neat but ineffective in a burst of three over, and it wasn’t until Norwell returned to his place that the threat did so too. Ben Brown was quickly pinned down as he shuffled across his fold as the tea approached. And nine balls after the break, Norwell completed his deserved five-for when Jacob Bethell took a stunning catch from cover to clear Aneurin Donald.

Keith Barker, the former Warwickshire hero who helped the county to their title in 2012, was then beaten by Norwell to leave Hampshire 91 for 7. With 48 to go, perhaps this was when Warwickshire fans really started to believe and their Yorkshire counterparts began to embrace the fear of relegation.

But Norwell’s effort was beginning to take its toll. He asked Rhodes to come down and was given a strong, forcefully amplified “no.” However, the cramps to his left hamstring took a while to forget and the lack of extra bite from the pitch coincided with the emergence of James Fuller who, after a 4 for 34 draw in the morning collapse of Warwickshire, started the game kill. One of the better timers on the track, he hit his first pass through midwicket and then contributed nine of the 12 runs of Norwell’s 15th – comfortably the most expensive of the bunch.

The goal approached a few digits and Fuller and Gubbins seemed to have it all back under control at an eighth wicket score of 33. But when 15 more were needed, the umpires were persuaded to make a final change of an out-of-shape Duke’s ball this summer. It was without a doubt one of the most seismic interventions.

With the first delivery of the newer, tougher replacement, Norwell pinned Gubbins on the crease from around the wicket, pricing him lbw for 46, although the impact could very well have been off the line. However, Fuller kept pushing for his shots and hit a four on the ground from Norwell to make it to 10, before going up in the 44th over with six required for the win but only four for Warwickshire to defend as eight points for a draw would not have been enough to save them.

An inswinger sliced ​​off the surface and uprooted Fuller’s stump. Four balls later, a similar but fuller pitch pinned Abbas on the pad. The referee’s finger rose in slow motion, after which cheers from the locker room and those who had come to watch this great break filled the air. Norwell mustered as much energy as possible to breathe his last before being mobbed by his teammates.

You can argue whether this was high performance or not. What cannot be disputed was that this was high pressure, a lot of drama and one of the most remarkable closing days this competition has seen. And English cricket as a whole felt better about it.