Liam Norwell: ‘All the emotions came out, I was nearly in tears’

It says a lot about Liam Norwell’s drive that he hopes his 9 for 62, which brought Warwickshire to safety with a five-run win over Hampshire, will enable his team-mates and fans to forgive him for his absence this season.

Norwell’s numbers – the 12th best in first-class cricket for Warwickshire – saw a goal of 133 in the fourth innings defended on a remarkable final day of the 2022 County Championship season. It brought just a second win of the season for Warwickshire, but one that towering them over Yorkshire, who will play Division Two cricket next season after the defeat to Gloucestershire on Wednesday opened the door for their relegation rivals.

Warwickshire was spared the disgrace of going down as defending champions, a success Norwell played a big part in, with 49 layoffs at an average of 18.26 in 2021. This season, however, has been troubled, with a concussion suffered in the second game of the season against Essex and a right elbow injury limited him to three championships coming into this final round. Such conditions pose an occupational hazard to bowlers, but Norwell seems to have taken them to heart.

That he was even available to play here came as a surprise to many. After consulting with doctors, his prospects of playing again this summer were rated at “10%”. After the club had played all eight games in the Royal London Cup, the best course of action was to sit out the rest of the season to avoid going too far.

However, with bowling stocks low, especially after Jayant Yadav and Mohammed Siraj returned to India, Norwell suggested himself to head coach Mark Robinson as a possible solution. And how. Even with little preparation and without full match fitness, he dug deep to bowl all but three of the 23.5 overs sent down Edgbaston’s Pavilion End, and was relentless the entire time.

“I feel like I’ve let the guys and management down quite a bit this year,” said an exhausted Norwell afterwards.

“Personally, I’m just as frustrated as everyone else with how the season has gone. Back pain, concussion, tear in my elbow – I’m just as frustrated as everyone else. Without trying to sound arrogant, I believe if I played more this season , we wouldn’t be in this position … I just have that confidence in myself. And I hope I proved that today.”

There can be no doubt about that. His performance, which started 4 for 36 in the opening innings, will go down in history as one of the most remarkable in the history of the club. England have indeed been watching Norwell closely, as someone with both the frame and skills to challenge the highest quality batters. This display simply confirmed what they saw in the former Gloucestershire man.

In March he was the first bowling reserve for the tour of the West Indies and was almost completely recalled when Mark Wood struggled with an elbow injury during the first of the three tests. Norwell revealed, however, that he wouldn’t have taken the call, let alone the chance. A few weeks after being told to wait on standby, his newborn contracted meningitis and nearly lost his life.

Fortunately, his son – their second child – is now healthy. And after such a finish, the attention of selectors will be aroused again. Test captain Ben Stokes was clearly impressed and made a plea for the spell on social media. Norwell, however, thinks his time is up.

“I’ll be honest, now I’m 30 and younger guys are coming in like” [Matthew] Potts, I don’t think I have a chance. But I keep performing and you never know.”

After not wanting to be arrogant in rightly claiming that greater availability would have prevented Warwickshire from eventually getting involved in a dogfight, dismissing his own prospects for England is perhaps too much of a dive into modesty. Understandably, his focus is on resting, getting fitter in the winter and playing all through the next season. But the skills on display, whether it be impeccable accuracy or clever use of the knuckleball, were clear signs of a bowler with a strong command of his craft.

The mentality is apparently already there. Not just coming back from injuries, or the character shown in the two decisive spells, but even during the tea break when he set himself aside to maintain his focus. “I was alone, to be honest,” he said.

“I was feeling quite emotional at the tea and I wanted to make sure I was the guy who would drive us across the line. I got our physio to get some food and I just sat in the table in front of the viewing area and just looked out “It’s what I did last year when we won the championship, just to keep myself focused. I thought if it worked last year, maybe it would work this year. Luckily it did.”

He admitted a moment of weakness. Taking Keith Barker’s wicket, bowling the left-hander to make it 91 for 7, his left hamstring began to cramp, causing more discomfort than the right elbow, which was painful but manageable. At the end of the over – Norwell’s 14th – he asked his captain Will Rhodes if he could get off. The answer could not be misinterpreted.

“I have to give Will credit. I tried to knock myself out after the Keith Barker wicket. I had a cramp. I won’t use the language he used, but he basically said ‘you’re bowling until the end of the contest’.” He and Dom Sibley just kept spinning around me and they kept pumping me up and getting me going.”

With encouragement from his teammates, he had Warwickshire’s physio on his feet for companionship. At the start of his last remaining, just five defending, he produced a beauty to clear James Fuller’s middle stump as the bowling all-rounder looked poised to win the match over Hampshire. Four balls up, a full, swinging delivery wrapped Mohammad Abbas on the pads to confirm victory and survival.

“I just went a little crazy,” Norwell said of the latest celebration. “All the emotions came out, I was almost in tears. It means a lot to me – I feel like I let everyone down this year by not playing.