Liam Hemsworth reportedly ‘splits’ from girlfriend Gabriella Brooks after three years of dating

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth and model Gabriella Brooks have called it quits, according to unconfirmed reports.

In Touch magazine claims the couple mentioned “a few months ago” about their relationship after dating for three years.

Sources told magazine Gabriella, 26, is “heartbroken.”

“He didn’t want to be tied up and the work has been picked up since the end of the pandemic,” the source said.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Liam’s representatives for comment.

It’s only been a year since the pair were rumored to get engaged.

According to Us Weekly at the time, Liam, 31, was “ready to be a husband” again after his short-lived marriage to singer Miley Cyrus.

“Liam and Gabriella are getting serious,” a source told the outlet at the time.

“They’re not the ones to announce it to the public, but their friends and family certainly know how close they are and how an engagement can be just around the corner.”

Liam was first linked with Brooks in December 2019, just months after he and Miley split eight months after their marriage.

Miley and Liam married in December 2018 after a 10-year relationship, before finalizing their divorce in January 2020.

