Liam Hemsworth get a lick from his dog in rare Instagram selfie

He may have recently separated from his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.

But Liam Hemsworth, 32, enjoyed some puppy love on Saturday as he cuddled up with his beloved labradoodle Dora on Instagram.

The actor thrilled fans by sharing a rare Instagram photo gallery in which he was licked on the face by his adorable doggy while they were sitting outside together.

Liam looked clean-shaven in the adorable photos, having recently shaved off his beard to film his new action movie Land of Bad.

“Oh to be that dog,” one fan commented below the post.

“How does this man get more beautiful with age?” added another.

It comes after Liam’s sister-in-law Elsa Pataky admitted she’d be open to kissing him, but only for a movie role.

Elsa, who is married to Liam’s older brother Chris, made the confession last week while promoting her role opposite Liam in Russell Crowe’s upcoming movie Poker Face on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Radio host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson asked her, “If you had to kiss Liam in a movie, for the sake of art, would that be okay?”

It comes after Liam’s sister-in-law Elsa Pataky (pictured) admitted she’d be open to kissing him — but only for a movie role

Elsa brazenly commented that with Liam, Liam would be “even better” than okay because “everything stays in the family.”

She added that although she played Crowe’s girlfriend in the film, she would have been open to playing Liam’s love interest as well.

Elsa lives with her Thor star husband Chris and their three children, daughter India, 10, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, eight, near Byron Bay, NSW.