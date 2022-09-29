Liam Hemsworth flexes his bulging biceps while shooting his action-packed new movie Land of Bad

Liam Hemsworth flexed his impressive muscles on Wednesday’s Gold Coast set of his latest action film Land of Bad.

The 32-year-old revealed his bulging biceps in a tight T-shirt as he filmed scenes for the upcoming blockbuster.

The star of the Hunger Games paired the top with khaki pants and was covered in dirt.

With a focused look on his face, he was carrying a prop machine gun during the intense action sequence.

Liam looked ecstatic to be back on set shooting, which is his first role alongside his brother Luke.

His toned physique and massive biceps indicate he’s been hitting the gym a lot to get in shape for his latest action-packed role.

It comes after Liam’s older brother Chris revealed that Liam almost won a coveted role over him.

“My little brother was almost cast as Thor,” the 39-year-old told Mensxp.

“He was one of the first to go to extremes when he got the part so I could cross him. That will be fun.’

Chris previously revealed that he messed up his original audition for Thor, before Liam came in to test for the same role, getting much further along in the process.

That motivated Chris to ask his manager to call him back to try again, with the result that the role ultimately went to him, not Liam.

“I came in with a little motivation and maybe frustration that my little brother had gotten further than me,” he told W Magazine.

Liam looked ecstatic to be back on set shooting which is his first role alongside his brother Luke