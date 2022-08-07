Liam Hemsworth flashes his underwear as he goes shopping for healthy groceries in Byron Bay

He is known for his incredibly ripped body.

And Liam Hemsworth revealed one of the secrets behind his fit physique when he recently went shopping in Byron Bay.

The Hollywood star was spotted picking up some healthy groceries at a local grocery store.

The 32-year-old sipped a kombucha as he carried a large box of leafy greens to his SUV.

He showed a hint of his underwear as he placed his groceries in the front seat.

Liam looked handsome in loose-fitting navy trousers paired with a baby yellow T-shirt, navy blue sneakers and a baseball cap.

It comes after his big brother Chris Hemsworth revealed that Liam was almost cast as Thor.

“My little brother was almost cast as Thor,” the 38-year-old told Mensxp website.

“He was one of the first to go to extremes when he got the part so I could cross him. That will be fun.’

Chris previously revealed that he messed up his original audition for Thor, before Liam came in to test for the same role, getting much further along in the process.

That motivated Chris to ask his manager to call him back to try again, with the result that the role ultimately went to him, not Liam.

“I came in with a little, I think, motivation and maybe frustration that my little brother had gotten ahead of me,” he told W Magazine.

“It’s a small family, sibling rivalry that came to mind. After that it went pretty quickly from there. It was cool.’

Thor is already a family affair, with Chris’ older brother Luke Hemsworth, 41, winning a role in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Luke played an actor who portrayed Thor on stage.

The play-in-a-movie storyline returns in Thor: Love and Thunder, out now.

Luke once again plays an actor who takes on the role of his brother, dressed in full Thor regalia, including a wig and fake beard.