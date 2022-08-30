Liam Gallagher puts on a very animated display as he playfully poses for selfies with fans in Dublin

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

He performed in front of 20,000 fans at The Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin on Saturday.

And Liam Gallagher still seemed to be riding high as he posed for selfies in the Irish capital on Sunday.

The former Oasis frontman, 49, beamed as he snapped snaps of a large crowd that had formed outside Hugo’s restaurant — where he’d dined with friends.

Fans: Liam Gallagher, 49 (right) put on a highly animated display in a khaki waterproof jacket and bucket hat as he playfully posed for selfies with fans in Dublin

The Wonderwall hitmaker cut a casual figure for the outing with a khaki waterproof jacket that he paired with olive-colored combat pants.

Liam completed the ensemble with a white bucket hat as he slipped his feet into a pair of comfy slider sandals.

Fashion entrepreneur Pretty Green shielded his eyes behind aviator curtains, but was soon spotted leaving the restaurant.

Love it: The former Oasis frontman beamed as he snapped snaps of a large crowd that had formed outside Hugo’s restaurant — where he’d dined with friends

Snap! He patiently posed for snaps with his adoring fans who had formed a crowd

To keep it causal: Liam completed the ensemble with a white bucket hat while slipping his feet into a pair of comfy slider sandals

Liam posed for playful snaps before continuing his day as he walked down the busy street.

The outing comes after his ex Pasty Kensit, 54, whom he married from 1997 – 2000, completely ruled out a romantic relationship after four failed marriages.

During a chat on Loose Women, the model explained to the ITV panel of Christine Lampard, Coleen Nolan, Linda Robson and Denise Welch that she “can’t bother” with men anymore.

Filled: He came from the restaurant where he had a delicious meal with a small group of friends

Fashion mogul: The Pretty Green fashion entrepreneur shielded his eyes behind aviator screens, but was quickly spotted after he left the restaurant

Guinness: the singer enjoyed a traditional drink in the hall

Rocker: He performed in front of 20,000 fans at The Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin on Saturday

Linda, 64, was the first to ask Patsy how her love life is right now while discussing her family life.

Patsy patted actress Linda’s hand and revealed, “You know what, I didn’t care no.

‘You know what I’ve had enough masculine energy in my life and I’m happy, so that’s all I’m going to say. I’d much rather just be with my kids.’

Cool guy: Liam didn’t draw attention in his festival ensemble

Signature? The Oasis singer also signed autographs as dozens lined up for the chance to win a selife

Not for me! The outing comes after his ex Pasty Kensit, 54, whom he married from 1997 – 2000, completely ruled out a romantic relationship after four failed marriages (pictured in 1999)

Patsy has been married four times and welcomed two children James Kerr, 28, from her second marriage to Jim Kerr and son Lennon Gallagher, 22, with third beau Liam.

She also thanked her two sons for helping her through her horrific menopause on the ITV talk show.

Patsy married Liam after they met him on a plane. They had a son, Lennon, in 1999, but separated the following year.