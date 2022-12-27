Liam Gallagher enjoys a trip to Winter Wonderland with his children and fiancee Debbie Gwyther

Liam Gallagher enjoyed a trip to Winter Wonderland with his children and fiancee Debbie Gwyther on Monday night.

The former Oasis singer, 50, donned a black coat and aviator hat as he braved sub-zero temperatures for the holiday trip.

Liam, who has been engaged to Debbie for over three years, tried to keep a low profile in a pair of stylish sunglasses as he enjoyed a pint.

Debbie looked effortlessly chic in a long black coat as she lined up for a ride with Liam and the kids.

Gene, 21, looked just like his famous dad when he donned a pair of similarly stylish sunglasses and wrapped up in a black puffer North Face jacket.

Molly, 25, cut a casual figure in a black Scarface sweater and appeared in high spirits as she laughed with her brother.

Family friends were also in attendance as they enjoyed food and drinks while exploring the Hyde Park attraction.

It comes after Liam and his fiancée Debbie celebrated Christmas with an alcoholic party in London.

The couple rented out The Ned private club’s rooftop bar for their festive celebrations and even ordered extra alcohol to make sure the party was a success.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Liam and Debbie invited their closest family and friends to celebrate with them, and the drinks flowed non-stop.”

‘The party organizers requested additional supplies of alcohol as there were concerns they might run out.

“Liam’s kids were with their moms, so he and Debbie really let their hair down. They spent the whole day on the rooftop by the heated pool, where they drank and played music.

‘Afterward they had Christmas dinner there too, with all the trimmings.’

The couple were due to get married in 2020, but plans for their Italian wedding had to be canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Debbie and Liam have been dating for over five years and got together after Liam’s marriage to pop star Nicole Appleton fell apart.

The former couple, who split after his affair with journalist Liza Ghorbani came to light, were married from 2008 to 2014.

Liam was previously married to Patsy Kensit from 1997 to 2000, during which he cheated on her with Lisa Moorish, who gave birth to their daughter Molly in 1998.

Rocker Gene is the son that Liam shares with Nicole, while Lennon is from his first marriage to Patsy. The artist also has a daughter, Gemma, the fruit of his affair with Liza.

Meanwhile, Liam, who turned 50 in September, has previously vowed to keep drinking until he’s 80.

The former Oasis troublemaker said he refuses to ‘punish’ himself to become a ‘super skinny guy’ as he prefers beer to yoga and eating tofu.

Couple: Debbie and Liam have been dating for over five years and got together after Liam’s marriage to pop star Nicole Appleton fell apart.

In his Sky documentary titled Liam Gallagher: 48 Hours in Rockfield, he said: ‘I don’t like yoga and I don’t eat tofu. I drink beer and I like to have a good time. I don’t punish myself to become a super skinny guy.

‘I am what I am. I’m not a fifty-year-old going around preaching. I’ll be like that when I’m 80, hopefully.

“I dress the same as when I was 20 years old. There are some aches and pains, but in my head I’m on it.”