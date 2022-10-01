Liam Bartlett announces he is stepping down from 6PR radio and 60 Minutes

He has nearly 30 years of high-profile journalistic experience.

And Liam Bartlett announced Friday that he will be stepping down from 6PR and 60 Minutes.

No official replacement has been shared, but Liam’s departure could be the reason behind Amelia Adams’ recent onboarding.

Liam Bartlett announced on Friday that he is stepping down from 6PR and 60 Minutes.

Amelia has received two Kennedy Awards and told TV Blackbox during her tenure: ‘I grew up admiring the greats of Australian journalism who told extraordinary stories on 60 Minutes.

“I’ve had the privilege of learning from many of them during my years on the road, and I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the team.”

It has been reported that the official replacement will be announced soon.

No official replacement has been shared, but Liam’s departure could be the reason behind Amelia Adams’ recent onboarding

It’s currently unclear what’s next for the 61-year-old with no further plans shared with the public. It has been reported that Liam may continue his career elsewhere or retire.

Liam explained that he had a great time with the teams, saying: ‘It was a real privilege and honor to be able to present the morning program in my home state and be part of the amazing 6PR team.

“My time at 60 Minutes has given me so many memorable moments following in the footsteps of some of the best in the industry.

“I’m extremely grateful for all the opportunities.”

It’s currently unclear what’s next for the 61-year-old with no further plans shared with the public. It has been reported that Liam may continue his career elsewhere or retire

Liam himself was recently in the media for a controversial debate with his neighbors and the use of clear glass on balconies instead of frosted alternatives.

The star 60 minutes reporter convinced the council not to enclose his neighbors’ balconies with clear glass after claiming he didn’t want to see their laundry and push bikes.

The Nedlands Council in Perth voted to retain frosted glass on the balcony railings of four houses opposite the TV star’s property. The Western Australian reported.