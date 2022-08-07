Liam and Luke Hemsworth go incognito on the streets of Byron Bay as the famous brothers run errands

Despite being Hollywood stars, the Hemsworth brothers are still proud to call Australia their home.

And on Wednesday, Liam, 32, and Luke, 41, were spotted on the streets of Byron Bay’s CBD.

Both were casually dressed for the outing, Liam wearing a plain white T-shirt and beige cargo pants.

Despite being Hollywood stars, the Hemsworth brothers are still proud to call Australia their home. And on Wednesday, Liam, 32, and Luke, 41, were spotted on the streets of Byron Bay

Meanwhile, Luke opted for a black long-sleeved top and black shorts that he paired with a pair of colorful sneakers.

They both tried to go incognito with tinted sunglasses and caps.

It comes after Chris revealed that his younger brother Liam was almost cast as Thor.

Liam wore a plain white T-shirt and beige cargo pants and black shoes

Meanwhile, Luke opted for a black long-sleeved top and black shorts that he paired with a pair of colorful sneakers

“My little brother was almost cast as Thor,” the 38-year-old told the website manxp this week.

“He was one of the first to go to extremes when he got the part so I could cross him. That will be fun.’

Chris previously revealed that he messed up his original audition for Thor, before Liam, 32, came in to test for the same role, getting much further along in the process.

Last month, Chris Hemsworth revealed that he wants Liam to appear in a Thor movie as an alternate version of the iconic Marvel character. Pictured: Liam, Chris and Luke Hemsworth

That motivated Chris to ask his manager to call him back to try again, with the result that the role ultimately went to him, not Liam.

“I came in with a little, I think, motivation and maybe frustration that my little brother had gotten further than me,” he said. W magazine.

“It’s a small family, sibling rivalry that came to mind. After that it went pretty quickly from there. It was cool.’

“My little brother was almost cast as Thor,” the 38-year-old told website Mensxp this week.

Thor is already a family affair, with Chris’ older brother Luke Hemsworth, 41, winning a role in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Luke played an actor who portrayed Thor on stage.

The play-in-a-movie storyline returns in Thor: Love and Thunder, out now.

Luke once again plays an actor who takes on the role of his brother, dressed in full Thor regalia, including a wig and fake beard.

Chris has previously revealed that he messed up his original audition for Thor, before Liam came in to test for the same role, getting much further along in the process. Chris is pictured in Thor: Love and Thunder with co-star Natalie Portman