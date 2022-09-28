LHCf continues to investigate cosmic rays

One of the LHCf detectors. Credit: CERN



LHCf completed its first data collection period during LHC Run 3, using the record impact energy of 13.6 TeV. This coincides with the machine’s record fill time of 57 hours.

Every second, millions of cosmic rays bombard the Earth’s atmosphere. These are naturally occurring particles from space, which are extremely difficult to detect and measure. When they collide with cores in the upper atmosphere, these so-called primary cosmic rays produce showers of secondary cosmic rays that reach the ground.

The Large Hadron Collider forward (LHCf) experiment, one of the smallest of the LHC experiments, was set up to thoroughly examine these elusive particles when the LHC operation first began. This week, it resumed investigating the properties of cosmic rays, in a five-day data run, following the completion of detector upgrades during the machine’s second long shutdown.

“When page one of the LHC showed that the LHC was being filled for the LHCf data, we were very excited,” said Oscar Adriani, LHCf deputy spokesperson.

This is the LHCf’s first data run at the LHC’s record impact energy of 13.6 TeV. The run also coincided with the record time that the LHC was able to hold a fill without restarting, a total of 57 hours. Running longer means more efficient periods of data collection for the experiments.

Primary cosmic rays can have very high energies – more than 1017 eV – similar to those of the high-energy collisions produced in the LHC. Located 140 m from the LHC’s ATLAS point of impact and measuring only 20 cm by 40 cm by 10 cm, LHCf analyzes neutral particles thrown forward by collisions, reducing the production of secondary cosmic rays in the atmosphere of the LHC. earth is imitated. The experiment can analyze neutral particles because they are not deflected by the strong magnetic field of the LHC, and can measure their properties with extremely high precision.

This five-day run is likely to be the last LHCf run involving proton-proton collisions, as the collaboration hopes to study proton-oxygen collisions that interact with primary cosmic rays with Earth’s atmosphere in the next period of data collection from Run 3.

With the higher energy and higher stats that Run 3 offers, LHCf is mainly looking for particles called neutral kaons and neutral eta-mesons. These consist of a quark and an antiquark pair, including a strange quark. “The models that predict interaction with the atmosphere predict a certain number of secondary muons, but there is a mismatch between the expected and the detected number of muons,” explains Adriani. “By measuring the strange component produced at the LHC, we may be able to solve this muon puzzle.”

The LHC, with its high energy and controlled environment, provides the perfect place to simulate and study the hadronic interactions of cosmic rays. “High energy cosmic rays are still a mystery. They are very difficult to measure. You need huge detectors and you can’t take direct measurements while they are in orbit because the flux is too small,” Adriani continues. . “So, LHCf is really the only experiment in the world that can shed some light on these interactions at very, very high energy. This is a crucial element for cosmic ray physicists.”

LHCf gears up to investigate the birth of cosmic rays

More information:

LHC page one: LHC page one: at-webtools.web.cern.ch/vistar/vistars.php