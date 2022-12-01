LG’s new curved OLED gaming monitor may outclass Samsung’s Odyssey line

LG is preparing for the launch of its new curved UltraGear gaming monitor , take on Samsung in a proverbial clash of display titans.

And “titan” is a good description, because LG’s new monitor is huge. You’re looking at a 45-inch ultra-wide monitor with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a resolution of 1440p (3,440 x 1,440 pixels). This is essentially LG’s direct answer to the Odyssey line

Odyssey G9

, but it’s lacking in certain areas compared to Samsung’s offerings. The, for example, is slightly larger at 49 inches with an aspect ratio of 32:9 and a resolution of 5,120 x 1440 pixels. However looking at the spec sheet the new UltraGear monitor has certain things that might make it the better choice.

For starters, it’s an OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) display, while the G9 is QLED (Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode). The the main difference is OLED screens usually have better image quality, which is seen as darker blacks and brighter whites. They also have ‘reduced power consumption’ [and] faster response times” which is very important for high-level gaming. It can mean the difference between victory or defeat in certain titles. LG’s latest offering takes it a step further by being one of the first OLED monitors to be one 240 Hz refresh rate

and promises to have a response time of 0.03 ms.

The new UltraGear also has an 800R curvature, making it rounder than the G9, which has a 1000R curvature. This results in greater immersion for gamers as the monitor covers more of your peripheral vision while reducing eye strain. according to ViewSonic. (opens in new tab)

Other notable features include anti-glare protection, compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync for extra performance, and support for HDR10 to ensure vibrant colors. If you’re hoping to get the new UltraGear in time for Christmas, you’re sadly going to be disappointed. Pre-orders start on December 12, but the display won’t ship until December 28. And because OLED screens tend to be more expensive, you’re looking at a $1,700 price tag.

LG has a login page (opens in new tab) for the curved UltraGear so you can be notified when pre-orders begin.

Is it worth it?

One question remains: is such an ultra-wide monitor worth it? Assuming you can afford it, we say yes. Have a… A 45 inch curved monitor can be quite useful . If you play RPGs like Final Fantasy XIV or World of Warcraft you’ll find that you have a lot more room for different UI elements, so it’s not all a jumbled mess. And when you have work to do, you essentially have two, maybe three full-sized monitors in one. Ultrawide monitors are certainly pricey, but the added utility makes them a worthwhile investment.